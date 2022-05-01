5 Browns Takeaways Coming out of the NFL Draft

1. Rookie Impact

Short of injuries, David Bell and Perrion Winfrey might have the best chance to make a rookie impact outside of York. Yes, the fact the Browns didn't have a first round pick and then traded out of the second round is a reason for that, but even if they kept 44th pick, it was likely a similar outcome.

The Browns have a talented roster and at least look the part of a good football team. Like a powerhouse high school or collegiate program, freshmen rarely come in and play right away. It allows the Browns to play them to develop them at their own pace, play them to their strengths, increasing the chances of success.

Bell's gonna have a chance to come in and take over the slot role. If Anthony Schwartz, who head coach Kevin Stefanski stuck up for in the post draft press conference, takes a step forward, Amari Cooper might see a decent amount of snaps from the slot. Otherwise and especially in areas like the red zone, Bell could carve out a productive role.

Short of an injury or Bell coming out in minicamps and looking disastrous, it's difficult to see a scenario where Jarvis Landry makes sense for the Browns at this point. They might keep their eyes open for another potential veteran option, however, as they drafted two wide receivers and reportedly signed three others afterward.

As a side note, keep an eye on Isaiah Weston out of Northern Iowa. He was more productive than Christian Watson at the FCS level with excellent athletic testing. He just happens to be 24.

Similarly, Winfrey could come in and make an impact as a depth pass rusher. His ability to get off the ball and quickness could enable him to generate quick pressure on the quarterback. Potentially facing off against Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio in training camp could prove a humbling experience, but if he can learn from it, he could carve out a niche.

Martin Emerson enters a talented secondary, so he could end up buried on the depth chart initially. That is unless the Browns, who like to cross train corners anyway, decide to put him in the slot. Maybe Greg Newsome ends up there in order to allow Greedy Williams to play the boundary across from Denzel Ward. But given that Ward and Williams tend to miss time due to injuries, Emerson is likely going to be called on at some point and could be who they have in mind to man t he slot for the long term.

Perhaps a coincidence, but the Browns felt empowered enough to trade Troy Hill , who played in the slot, a day after acquiring Emerson.