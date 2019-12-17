BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Kitchens Lacks Commitment to an Offensive Identity

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns still don’t seem to have an entrenched offensive identity. On a weekly basis they fail to produce a consistent gameplan through four quarters.

There are moments in a game when the offense has a successful drive running the ball, then in the succeeding possessions, it is predominantly passing plays. These confusing decisions are tainted throughout Freddie Kitchens play calling all season long.

Earlier in the year the offense struggled to produce sustainable drives and was riddled by turnovers. Kitchens relied on Baker Mayfield throwing the ball early and often to start drives. The gameplan also had a conscious effort of targeting Odell Beckham Jr to get the ball in his hands. To some critics it was viewed as a way to keep the superstar wide receiver “happy” and controversial personality in check.

This offensive scheme didn’t bare the best results and usually caused more harm than good. Sadly, the rapport between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham has yet to come to fruition this season. Jarvis Landry has displayed the best chemistry with Mayfield and is easily the teams most productive wideout.

Throwing the ball has yielded mixed results over the course of the season. There have been signs of a potentially prolific passing offense and also displays of ineptitude when throwing the ball. These inconsistent results have marred the season but there has been at least one constant of production.

Running back Nick Chubb has been the lone bright spot in a season scattered with disappointment. He currently leads the NFL with 1,408 rushing yards and 100.6 rushing yards per game. His offensive production and running prowess have been dynamic seemingly all season.

Nick Chubb has showcased excellent vision, physicality and burst when running the ball. He has been a great asset for Freddie Kitchens this season, but his usage on pivotal downs and certain matchups has been puzzling. Far too many times Chubb has been on the sideline during 3 and short situations or received a lack of carries against poor rushing defenses.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who rank 25 in run defense, Nick Chubb had three carries for seven yards. The previous week against the 32 ranked Cincinnati Bengals, Chubb also had three carries for seven yards in the entire first half.

Following the addition of Kareem Hunt in Week 10, there was an obvious expectation that the number of Chubb’s rushing attempts would be reduced. This was an understandable change by Freddie Kitchens because of the talent Kareem Hunt possesses as a running back. As a full-time starter in 2017, Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards.

Many fans thought it would be beneficial if Freddie Kitchens used the two 1000-yard rushers as much as possible. This would partially be the case as Kitchens increased the usage of formations including two running backs. Both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have been used in the backfield at the same time and it is rather effective.

The personnel of Chubb, Hunt, and Mayfield in shotgun formations has created beneficial mismatches against opposing defenses when utilized. The issue with Freddie Kitchens offensive play calling is that he hasn’t used this formation efficiently. This also includes the inefficiency of running the ball in certain situations.

A prime example was in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers where the running backs were not used effectively. In the second half, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for only six total touches. The offense only managed to score a field goal for the remainder of the game.

Oddly enough the issues are not in the amount of carries Chubb receives but the usage of his attempts. Nick Chubb is tied for the second most rushing attempts (270) only behind Derrick Henry who has 271 attempts. The usage and timing of his carries seem inefficient because of drives that are wasted throwing the ball too much.

Kitchens has struggled with being constant on a specific area of the gameplan. He eventually finds himself passing the ball even when running has been successful. One of his biggest issues is trying to be overly creative with his play calling in short yardage situations. These issues are all well known on a weekly basis.

Freddie Kitchens needs to focus on simplifying his offensive scheme and becoming a run first team. The offense has shown the most success throwing the ball after establishing the run. It opens up play-action passes down the field and Baker Mayfield performs very well when operating the Run-Pass Option.

The offensive struggles have placed the rookie head coach on a hot seat. Kitchens has two games remaining to finalize an offensive identity, or he may run the risk of losing play calling duties if he is retained next season.

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

On Coaching, Management and Ownership, the Collective Failure of the 2019 Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 season with the weight of expectations and lacked the necessary constitution to bear them. Blame rests at every level of the organization and now must look in the mirror and have an honest conversation about who they are.

Kareem Hunt: Everyone Needs to Give Their 110 Percent

Pete Smith

On Monday, Cleveland Browns do-it-all weapon Kareem Hunt responded to questions in his media availability. The one topic he touched on that stood out was effort, which Hunt said everyone needed to bring consistently.

Jay Glazer Stands By Beckham Reporting, Seems to Concede Reality of Situation

Pete Smith

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was given a chance to respond to Jarvis Landry's assertion that Odell Beckham was happy being a member of the Cleveland Browns. Glazer stood by his reporting that Beckham asked teams to come get him, that he's unhappy in Cleveland, but seems to conceded he doesn't have control of the situation.

Takeaways: Browns Defense Gashed, Jarvis Landry a non factor, Offensive Inconsistencies Show

BrandonLittle

The Browns were defeated by the Cardinals Sunday evening, sinking the ship. We take some stuff away from that game and talk about it here

Mike Silver: Multiple Players, Including Jarvis Landry Shouted "Come Get Me!" at Cardinals Sideline

Pete Smith

Mike Silver of NFL Network is reporting that multiple members of the Cleveland Browns, including Jarvis Landry were shouting at the Arizona Cardinals sideline to come get them.

As Schobert Awaits Contract, Dorsey Risks Defensive Overhaul

Pete Smith

Joe Schobert has said he hopes to continue his career with the Cleveland Browns, but still hasn't received a contract offer from general manager John Dorsey. Should Dorsey allow Schobert to get away, the middle of the team's defense would then need to be completely overhauled.

Chandler Jones Latest Reminder of What Must Be Done This Offseason

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals this week, which features one of the NFL's best pass rushers in Chandler Jones. The Browns will have to find a way to slow him down to win and serves to remind what the team must address in the offseason, finding solutions at offensive tackle.

Recapturing Mayfield's Magic

Pete Smith

So much of the Cleveland Browns inability to meet their expectations can be traced to Baker Mayfield. Mayfield doesn't have the same magic he did in 2018 and as 2019 comes to a close, the team has to figure out how they can reclaim it to get the team on track for 2020.

David Njoku Among Inactives for Browns agasinst Cardinals

Pete Smith

Tight end David Njoku is inactive as the Cleveland Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals. It's being called a coaching decision and there's speculation that it stems from an issue last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals as well as a poor week of practice.