Kitchens Lacks Commitment to an Offensive Identity

The Cleveland Browns still don’t seem to have an entrenched offensive identity. On a weekly basis they fail to produce a consistent gameplan through four quarters.

There are moments in a game when the offense has a successful drive running the ball, then in the succeeding possessions, it is predominantly passing plays. These confusing decisions are tainted throughout Freddie Kitchens play calling all season long.

Earlier in the year the offense struggled to produce sustainable drives and was riddled by turnovers. Kitchens relied on Baker Mayfield throwing the ball early and often to start drives. The gameplan also had a conscious effort of targeting Odell Beckham Jr to get the ball in his hands. To some critics it was viewed as a way to keep the superstar wide receiver “happy” and controversial personality in check.

This offensive scheme didn’t bare the best results and usually caused more harm than good. Sadly, the rapport between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham has yet to come to fruition this season. Jarvis Landry has displayed the best chemistry with Mayfield and is easily the teams most productive wideout.

Throwing the ball has yielded mixed results over the course of the season. There have been signs of a potentially prolific passing offense and also displays of ineptitude when throwing the ball. These inconsistent results have marred the season but there has been at least one constant of production.

Running back Nick Chubb has been the lone bright spot in a season scattered with disappointment. He currently leads the NFL with 1,408 rushing yards and 100.6 rushing yards per game. His offensive production and running prowess have been dynamic seemingly all season.

Nick Chubb has showcased excellent vision, physicality and burst when running the ball. He has been a great asset for Freddie Kitchens this season, but his usage on pivotal downs and certain matchups has been puzzling. Far too many times Chubb has been on the sideline during 3 and short situations or received a lack of carries against poor rushing defenses.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who rank 25 in run defense, Nick Chubb had three carries for seven yards. The previous week against the 32 ranked Cincinnati Bengals, Chubb also had three carries for seven yards in the entire first half.

Following the addition of Kareem Hunt in Week 10, there was an obvious expectation that the number of Chubb’s rushing attempts would be reduced. This was an understandable change by Freddie Kitchens because of the talent Kareem Hunt possesses as a running back. As a full-time starter in 2017, Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards.

Many fans thought it would be beneficial if Freddie Kitchens used the two 1000-yard rushers as much as possible. This would partially be the case as Kitchens increased the usage of formations including two running backs. Both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have been used in the backfield at the same time and it is rather effective.

The personnel of Chubb, Hunt, and Mayfield in shotgun formations has created beneficial mismatches against opposing defenses when utilized. The issue with Freddie Kitchens offensive play calling is that he hasn’t used this formation efficiently. This also includes the inefficiency of running the ball in certain situations.

A prime example was in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers where the running backs were not used effectively. In the second half, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for only six total touches. The offense only managed to score a field goal for the remainder of the game.

Oddly enough the issues are not in the amount of carries Chubb receives but the usage of his attempts. Nick Chubb is tied for the second most rushing attempts (270) only behind Derrick Henry who has 271 attempts. The usage and timing of his carries seem inefficient because of drives that are wasted throwing the ball too much.

Kitchens has struggled with being constant on a specific area of the gameplan. He eventually finds himself passing the ball even when running has been successful. One of his biggest issues is trying to be overly creative with his play calling in short yardage situations. These issues are all well known on a weekly basis.

Freddie Kitchens needs to focus on simplifying his offensive scheme and becoming a run first team. The offense has shown the most success throwing the ball after establishing the run. It opens up play-action passes down the field and Baker Mayfield performs very well when operating the Run-Pass Option.

The offensive struggles have placed the rookie head coach on a hot seat. Kitchens has two games remaining to finalize an offensive identity, or he may run the risk of losing play calling duties if he is retained next season.