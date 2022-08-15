With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players

Joshua Dobbs, Quarterback

Dobbs showcased everything that makes him an attractive option as Jacoby Brissett's backup in the regular season. In addition to playing smart and carving up the defense, his mobility is a major asset.

If the Browns find themselves in a situation where they need to win a game with Dobbs, his arm isn't going to set the world on fire, but his legs make him a threat. He didn't run to run, but extended plays to put pressure on the defense, which enabled the touchdown pass he threw in the game.

Overall, he completed 10 of 13 passes for 108 yards and that touchdown pass.

None of this is to take anything away from Josh Rosen. Rosen excelled in being able to diagnose where plays had to go and consistently threw on time. It can be difficult to rush him when the ball comes out so quickly.

Both were entertaining to watch and if the Browns stick with Brissett not playing against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving both Dobbs and Rosen a half sounds more enticing than putting Deshaun Watson out there again.