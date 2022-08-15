With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players
Between the incessant Deshaun Watson situation, the unfortunate injury to center Nick Harris and some positions that were cloudy entering training camp, the opening preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars afforded several Cleveland Browns players on the bubble the opportunity make an impact, perhaps strengthening their case to make the active roster.
Joshua Dobbs, Quarterback
Dobbs showcased everything that makes him an attractive option as Jacoby Brissett's backup in the regular season. In addition to playing smart and carving up the defense, his mobility is a major asset.
If the Browns find themselves in a situation where they need to win a game with Dobbs, his arm isn't going to set the world on fire, but his legs make him a threat. He didn't run to run, but extended plays to put pressure on the defense, which enabled the touchdown pass he threw in the game.
Overall, he completed 10 of 13 passes for 108 yards and that touchdown pass.
None of this is to take anything away from Josh Rosen. Rosen excelled in being able to diagnose where plays had to go and consistently threw on time. It can be difficult to rush him when the ball comes out so quickly.
Both were entertaining to watch and if the Browns stick with Brissett not playing against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving both Dobbs and Rosen a half sounds more enticing than putting Deshaun Watson out there again.
Hjalte Froholdt, Center/Guard
With the season-ending injury to Nick Harris, Ethan Pocic is assumed to be the next man up at center. He stepped into the game and the Browns went from there. Pocic does have a significant amount of experience at the position, but he's never been particularly good, which is the reason he was signed to be a backup on the Browns.
Perhaps Bill Callahan can work his magic on Pocic and get more out of him than the Seattle Seahawks did in five seasons. Nevertheless, Froholdt could provide another viable option. The former Arkansas Razorback was plucked off the Houston Texans practice, squad in October of the 2021 season and never left. He turned in a solid performance against the Jaguars, albeit against their two's.
Add in the fact that Dawson Deaton, one of the team's seventh-round picks was only inserted into the game late in the fourth quarter where he struggled and the Browns have increased incentive to see what Froholdt can do. His versatility to play both guard and center is valuable, which is a good reason he could make the active roster.
Deaton may end up getting waived and potentially brought back to the practice squad at the start of the season, which could clear the way for Michael Dunn to make the team as the primary backup guard. Dunn also has snapping experience if needed.
Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Tight End
If David Njoku or Harrison Bryant were to suffer an injury, the Browns might not have a great answer to step in and replace them on the current roster. Miller Forristall has been the next man up thus far in camp, but he still might be more suited to be a fourth option.
The Browns are calling Johnny Stanton IV a tight end, but it's difficult to see him making the active roster. That's not an indictment of Stanton's ability as a blocking back and occasional receiving threat, but if the Browns waive him, is anyone else going to claim him? The Browns may have a clear path to sign him to their practice squad and activate him for games where they want a fullback.
Enter Nakia Griffin-Stewart. At 6'5" 260 lbs, Stewart offers imposing size and a big target in the passing game. He blocked effectively and looked fluid catching a pair of passes. Hardly setting the world on fire, but he's intriguing and offers some potential that other players on the roster might not.
The Browns still might go out and acquire a veteran when teams cut down their rosters for better insurance against an injury to their top two threats, but Griffin bears watching.
D'Anthony Bell, Safety
After the top three options including Grant Delpit, John Johnson III and Ronnie Delpit, the Browns have question marks at safety. One player who's trying to make a case for being retained is D'Anthony Bell, who operated largely in a slot role, often lined up near the line of scrimmage.
Just how good he is in coverage is unclear, but he likes to hit people. Explosive and violent, he popped with an impact tackle for loss and a forced fumble. In the past, players like Bell have grown into linebackers for the Browns. Even if he doesn't, he could be groomed to play a similar role as Ronnie Harrison.
For now, if Bell can bring that ferocity to special teams coverage units, he could find himself making the team. Richard LeCounte III might round out the safety group or like with tight end, the Browns could be in the market for a veteran later in the process.
Dakota Allen, Linebacker
The Browns may only end up keeping five linebackers on their active roster and four of those spots are likely already taken by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki. Tony Fields II, a linebacker the Browns drafted in 2021 did not have a great preseason debut while the journeyman Dakota Allen made the most of his opportunities particularly in run defense.
Allen showcasing his ability as a linebacker is great, but the Browns need special teams impact from this position. As a member of the Jaguars, Allen was in for 59.2 percent of special teams snaps over the past two seasons, likely a major reason the Browns signed him. Allen could be in a good spot to fill the void left by Elijah Lee, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.
The Browns have shown they are able to stash linebackers that can come in and contribute on the practice squad. Willie Harvey Jr., another linebacker currently vying for a roster spot, has operated in that exact role as an example. That might be his best path to contributing for the Browns again this season.