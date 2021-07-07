Handicapping the Browns Edge Rushers

While the top three edge rushers are decided for the Cleveland Browns, the fourth spot is up for grabs and it's not clear if they will keep more than four, so the five competitors may only have one job to land.

The Cleveland Browns upgraded their defensive end rotation, so they have more talent and options in how they want to attack the opponent, but they also have more talent behind that initial trio which makes for an interesting decision in training camp. After Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clonwey and Takkarist McKinley, the Browns have five players fighting for what could be only one spot on the final roster.

Given the fact the Browns at least appear poised to keep five defensive tackles, they would have to be willing to keep ten defensive linemen overall to keep five edge defenders. Possible, but not guaranteed.

As a result, Porter Gustin, Curtis Weaver, Joe Jackson, Camereon Malveaux and Romeo McKnight can only be truly assured they will be on the 53-man roster if they are able to lock up the fourth edge spot.

Gustin and Weaver are at complete opposite ends of the spectrum.

Porter Gustin, an athletically outstanding player who has yet to become a refined prospect but has everything a team could want in terms of height, weight and speed.

In minicamp, when the Browns did a drill competing to see which edge rusher had the best first step, Gustin was virtually even with Takk McKinley, which is impressive. Gustin is entering his third year in the league and is only 24 years old, but he may need to show some more polish in terms of his technical prowess if he's going to make the team.

In 20 games, Gustin has just one sack and three tackles for loss as well as four quarterback hits. He consistently plays hard and gives a ton of effort, which has earned him some appreciation even if he doesn't offer much on the stat sheet. The continuity of coaching, working under defensive line coach Chris Kiffin as well as being able to practice more freely could help him advance and make a leap forward.

Curtis Weaver, on the other hand, is technically advanced, has some intriguing agility, but he was notably slow and offered little in terms of explosion. Turning 23 in August, Weaver spent the last year transforming his body after recovering from a foot injury that enabled the Browns to claim him and stash him on injured reserve.

It's unlikely Weaver is going to be all that much faster, but if his explosion is substantially improved combined with the addition of overall strength, he becomes intriguing.

Weaver left Boise State as the All-Time sack leader in the Mountain West Conference, fueled by a combination of remarkable skill and poor competition. He did not have an NFL body and looked out of place when he started camp with the Miami Dolphins after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

If Weaver's physicality has enabled him to become an NFL caliber athlete, his skill could enable him to win a roster spot. Weaver understands how to use his hands effectively and he bends well.

Joe Jackson did not play much in 2020, but was on the roster the entire season. Often inactive, the team never cut him to add another player, which at least suggests there's something the team likes about him.

Jackson's combination of size and length make him interesting because he could be in the mold of a Jadeveon Clowney type player that might offer the ability to line up both on the interior as well as the edge. He left the University of Miami(FL) at 6'4 1/2" 275 pounds and while he had ordinary athletic testing, he was pretty productive for the Hurricanes.

The Browns have prized those versatile defensive linemen, putting an emphasis on building their defensive line with them. Garrett, Clowney and Malik Jackson can all line up anywhere on the defensive line, which gives the coaching staff a number of options in terms of how they defend as well as attack opposing offenses. That alone might prove worthwhile enough of a reason to see if Jackson can turn the corner in his career.

Cameron Malveaux has a similar body type as Jackson, offering size and length. The oldest of the group, Malveaux who will be 27 in September was on the Browns practice squad last year, but was elevated to play over Jackson in multiple games. The Browns kept him on a reserves/futures contract, perhaps to see if he can take another step forward.

It's likely to be an uphill climb for Malveaux because he is the so much older than everyone else, so he may need to overperform to land the job in Cleveland. However, Malveaux may be auditioning for the rest of the league and he may be able to secure himself a spot on another team. He's a decent base end for teams that prize that position.

Romeo McKnight, the undrafted rookie that played for a few different schools including the University of Charlotte and Illinois State after leaving Iowa, isn't the youngest on the team. His straight line speed is terrible, but his explosion and agility are intriguing along with a frame that has room to grow.

He will get his shot to prove himself, but it seems more likely that he's competing for a chance to make the practice squad than he is the active roster.

Just on skill set, the Browns have to be hoping Gustin can take the next step in his development to make this team. He has the physical talent to offer a speed rush not unlike Takk McKinley even if it may never reach his level. From a depth perspective as well as looking ahead to the future when McKinley may not be on the team since he's only on a one-year deal, Gustin can be a terrific option as a fourth edge rusher with upside.

If the Browns are successful in forcing teams in obvious passing situations, it wouldn't be unreasonable to see a package where Gustin and McKinley rush off the edges with Clowney and Garrett on the interior.

Weaver has put in the work to give himself a chance to enjoy a productive career. To the point where he's received praise from Andrew Berry in a press conference. The Browns are excited to see what he can do and if his skill translates to where he can make a difference, it will be difficult to keep him off the team. A fourth or fifth end that can make an impact is a huge advantage, especially since the Browns could lose both McKinley and Clowney after the season.

Weaver's game might be somewhat reminiscent of former Brown Jabeel Sheard if he can make it work. Sheard had an NFL body coming into the NFL and excelled almost immediately. Sheard was effective at the point of attack, knew how to win matchups and was a really sound run defender that could impact the passing game. Weaver has some of the same characteristics, but he has to go out and prove it.

Should the Browns decide to keep five edge rushers, these two are definitely the favorites headed into camp. It would vary up the skill sets of the group, keep the defensive line younger and would hopefully indicate they've taken meaningful steps forward in their respective development.

Jackson and Malveaux may end up on other teams with McKnight landing on the practice squad.

The defensive line is being counted on to play better this year despite a significant change in personnel, so whether it's injuries or simply having more good options, they have an opportunity to really bolster the Browns front, improving their defense and putting them closer to being a championship team.

