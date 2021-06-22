Cleveland Browns Best Acquisition For The 2021 Season Could Be Health

The Cleveland Browns were the second hardest hit team in the NFL with time missed by players during the 2020 season. A much healthier team is an acquisition in it’s own right.

The Cleveland Browns have had a great off-season, one that included some great free-agent signings. The addition of players like John Johnson lll, Troy Hill and Jadeveon Clowney will be felt immediately. Though, the biggest acquisition heading into next season for the Browns could be a healthy team.

Last year Cleveland had just seven starters play in all 16 games. That number is second to the New Orleans Saints that had just six. Every year teams will see injuries, some more than others. But, the amount Cleveland seems were abnormal and very high - even in the coronavirus year. Speaking of COVID, it did have a factor in some of the injuries surely. The glaring one is Andrew Billings who opted out and missed the 2020 season. Getting Billings back on the field is run-stopping help that the Browns didn’t have before, at least at the size of Billings. It is simple, addition by health. Not everyone can be J.C. Tretter or Joel Bitonio, iron-men that just do not miss games.

Drew Forbes is another talented player that missed the 2020 season due to opt-out. Forbes may not have been a starter and won’t this year, he is quality depth and a nice player to watch develop. Another one that Cleveland will be glad to have back this season. Curtis Weaver is a player the team will be able to see out on the field for the first time this season as well. An intriguing pickup off of waivers last season. As long as everything goes good and Weaver makes the team he will surely be in the defensive end rotation

When you think of time missed on the Browns last year, Greedy Williams is another one that just stands out. A nerve issue in the shoulder kept Williams out his entire second-year in the NFL. The LSU product will be back on the field this year and is going to battle for the second cornerback position. Whether he wins the battle or not, Williams is going to see the field and be an important piece of this defense that is going to need fresh bodies to rely on during a 17 game season.

Grant Delpit was an exciting draft pick for the Browns just over a year ago. Never able to hit the field due to an achilles injury. Delpit is moving along nicely in his recovery and will give the defense a boost this season. It’ll be Delpit’s first real go around, it could take some time to get acclimated to the NFL on the field. Should be an exciting player for this team once he gets his feet wet. Cleveland could have used Delpit badly last year as the team’s safety play was mediocre.

Odell Beckham Jr. is the biggest name that missed quality time, over half of the season to be exact. Beckham was out the final nine games of the 2020 season. Cleveland offense eventually found stride, it could have been that much better with Beckham on the field though. With a healthy number 13 the Browns have an electric playmaker that draws a ton of attention and you have to game plan for. When he went down last season, Cleveland could not really find that elsewhere.

The offense ran through Nick Chubb, another one who missed four games. Kareem Hunt held things down the best he could, he simply was not Chubb though. Wyatt Teller was the best option for a running back to run behind, when Teller pulled he paved a path nearly every time. Teller has some injury struggles and missed five games. Even though Teller missed time he was one of the best offensive linemen in the entire league. Having these players on the field is vital.

If there is one linebacker that is going to take a big leap and may play the most downs, it could be Jacob Phillips. Phillips showed off some flashes during his rookie year, but struggled to stay on the field. Missing seven games doesn’t allow much consistency at all and that is what Phillips lacked. A more traditional offseason could very well be benefit Phillips more than most.

Cleveland’s secondary in particular was a red flag for injuries. In fact, they led the league with games missed. What hurt the Browns the most was that they did not have much NFL caliber depth behind their starters in the secondary. Denzel Ward missed four games again, as he has each year he has been in the NFL thus far. A positive covid test didn’t help the cause, but Ward staying on the field for at least a couple more games very well could have helped his next contract.

Ronnie Harrison was a newcomer, but a good one. An impact player once he was able to get on the field, but he missed five games. Injuries are always going to happen, it can’t be stressed enough. It should be expected to see the games missed number down drastically though for the Cleveland Browns and the league in general. In result, Cleveland will be a better team. Not only because of the additions they made this off-season, but because of guys being ready to suit up.