Ian Thomas Extension may Set Bar for David Njoku

Tight end David Njoku becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the market is already being set.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that the Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year extension with tight end Ian Thomas.

The deal is worth $16.5 million in total with $8 million in guarantees. Thomas was set to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, but Carolina opted to work out a deal before hitting the open market.

Thomas logged thirty-eight catches and one touchdown over the past two seasons of his career but is one of the better blocking tight ends in the NFL. His deal marks the first tight end contract this offseason, setting the bar for every other player at the position.

The Cleveland Browns are currently in negotiations with tight end David Njoku. He is also set to become an unrestricted free agent in several weeks, but he is a valuable commodity in Cleveland's passing attack, unlike Thomas.

Njoku has improved his game throughout his career and now has five seasons of experience at the tender age of twenty-five. He struggled with drops his first few seasons but is now one of the most sure-handed players on the team.

Spotrac released their annual contract projections and had Njoku's open market value set at $6.7 million per season. Thomas's contract puts him at $5.5 million per year, which likely raises the floor of Njoku's potential extension.

Cleveland lived in multiple tight end sets last season, and Njoku was a big reason why. He became a legitimate three-down player that did everything the team asked of him.

Njoku publicly stated that he wants to remain in Cleveland for the rest of his playing days. In his exit interview, Njoku simply said:

"I love it here. I love it here to the core. I want to be here for the rest of my career."

Njoku projects as the top tight end in this free-agent class and should have several interested suitors if he hits the open market. It would be in Cleveland's best interest to finalize a deal with him before he can come into contact with other teams.

With each passing tight end contract, Njoku's price increases. He is a rare athletic commodity that doesn't come around often. He checks every box in general manager Andrew Berry's "tough, smart, and accountable" mantra and wants to be a Brown.

He was one of the only bright spots in an uninspiring Cleveland passing attack last season, and should continue on an upward trajectory moving forward.