Running back Kareem Hunt has likely played his final game in Cleveland, as the team is unlikely to offer Hunt an extension this off-season.

Hunt called playing for his hometown team a "dream come true" and will likely be joining a different organization this off-season.

Hunt, a Willoughby Ohio native, significantly boosted the Browns offense during his tenure in Cleveland.

The 1-2 punch of Hunt and Nick Chubb proved deadly for opposing defenses and the ability for both explosive running backs to consistently have fresh legs was something the Browns organization admired heavily.

Chubb and Hunt were as dynamic as they come. However, the Browns feel confident with one of their other running backs filling in Hunt's stop, who is also much cheaper than Hunt would be.

From a financial standpoint, it doesn't make too much sense for the Browns to extend Hunt anyways. With emerging running backs and Chubb able to manage a full workload, Hunt is better off somewhere else for his own sake as well as the Browns.

In 2020, Hunt's first full season with the Browns he finished with 198 carries, 841 yards an 6 touchdowns. After that season, injuries plagued Hunt in 2021 and then the production simply wasn't there in 2022.

Just before the 2020 season got underway, Hunt and the Browns reached a two-year contract extension worth $13.25 million that locked him in Cleveland through the end of the 2022 season.

A year ago, during the off-season, Hunt was hoping for the Browns to offer him yet another contract extension to provide a bit of long-term security for then 26-year-old running back.

However, the Browns had other plans. Hunt was ready to sign on the dotted line if the Browns were interested in bringing him back past 2022 as long as the money was fair for Hunt, which was never viewed as a major component and hurdle to get through.

Instead, the off-season came and went without Hunt receiving a contract offer. With plenty of depth at the position, the Browns didn't see any sort of reason to extend an aging running back.

Chubb, D'Ernest Johnson and rookie Jerome Ford have all shown flashes for the Browns, quickly making Hunt less and less needed.

Although durable, Hunt is no longer needed as the Browns continue getting younger and have plenty of other options.

Johnson is scheduled to be a free-agent in the off-season and can be had for significantly less than Hunt.

Ford, a fifth-round round pick in 2022 by the team out of Cincinnati, will also be a player who sees an increased role.

The Browns were anticipating for Hunt to play out the final year his contract, however, in the off-season Hunt became frustrated with the organization and requested a trade from the team.

With only one-year left on his contract, Hunt likely wanted a change of scenery and more touches in an effort to maximize his value in free-agency during the 2022 off-season.

The Browns had no interest in trading Hunt. They wanted his production on the field during the 2022 campaign and didn't see more of a value to trade him than his abilities on the field for a full season.

Following a slow start to the season for Hunt, rumors began to swirl surrounding Hunt ahead of the trade deadline. The Browns were willing to move Hunt, who only had a half of a season left on his deal. However, no other NFL teams were willing to meet the Browns asking price which resulted in him playing out his contract in Cleveland.

Hunt played in all 17 games this year and had the worst season of his career. He finished with 123 carries for 468 yards at 3.8 yards per carry, catching 35 passes for 210 yards with four total touchdowns.

Hunt is continuing to age and as a running back, making him less desired in the NFL, especially in Cleveland.

Instead of extending Hunt, the Browns are expected to put money elsewhere this off-season to continue to fill gaps in the roster in an attempt to make a run at the 2023 postseason with quarterback Deshaun Watson fully at the helm.

Hunt is expected to have a new home come free agency in March, something that he has wanted since last off-season.