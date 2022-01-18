Malik McDowell's Arrest a Reminder of his Troubling Past, Inability to be Part of Browns Future

Barely a week into the offseason, the Cleveland Browns find themselves in a deeper hole at defensive tackle as Malik McDowell is arrested, a reminder of his troubled past.

A move that raised eye brows at the time, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry took a chance on defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who had been out of the league for a few years as a result of numerous off field issues, including a stint in jail. Barely a week into the offseason, every reason to avoid taking the gamble on the 2017 second round pick was back in the forefront.

McDowell has been charged with public exposure, resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer after being arrested in Deerfield Beach, Florida. If true, his second chance at an NFL career is finished.

According to the police report, the arrest was prompted by a call reporting a man walking naked near a school.

That part is new, only adds to the level of concern, raising questions about what could cause that to happen. An ATV accident that resulted in a significant head injury, preceded every legal issue McDowell has had, leading to speculation about a traumatic brain injury and fundamentally changing him as a person.

McDowell's alleged physical altercation with law enforcement, unfortunately, has previously occurred. This same situation played out in Michigan, where McDowell is still on probation, increasing the consequences he could face.

Whatever the underlying reason, McDowell is someone who appears incapable of managing his own life. With structure and supervision, he appeared functional enough to get through the season with the Browns. If he had a misstep in that regard, the structure was there to make sure it didn't get to this level.

A week on his own, without that structure, and any progress he might have made this past season, poof, gone. Teams always feel better when they have their players in the building. There's always that element of control, but they also worry about players getting into situations they cannot control that end badly.

McDowell could end up back in prison, where he had only recently been released when the Browns signed him. Even if he doesn't, he has made it impossible for the organization to count on him.

Berry and the Browns can try to support him, try to make sure he starts back on a path to getting his life on track with that being the only focus. Playing football, whether it's with the Browns or anyone else, may no longer be an option for McDowell.

The Browns already headed into the offseason needing to address the defensive tackle position find themselves in a deeper hole at that spot.

The Browns didn't gamble much on McDowell. He was only given a minimum contract, is currently scheduled to be an exclusive rights free agent. The loss is in the potential impact he might have provided. McDowell's self inflicted situation caused him to struggle because he was in prison and didn't have a real offseason, but there was reason to believe he could improve based on what he showed this year, but he had to make it there.

Given just how quickly this happened, it may not have been realistic. Did the Browns, knowing the risk factors for McDowell, try to convince him to stay in a place he could get the structure he needs? Did he reject it?

Berry and this Browns organization have not been inclined to take risks on players with arrests and these type of concerns. They've put an emphasis on adding character, a belief in the idea that the make up of the people you have is almost as important as the talent level, which has played an important role in their improvement.

Their biggest risk to this point was signing Kareem Hunt to a contract extension. The previous general manager John Dorsey had initially signed Hunt after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs for multiple incidents involving alcohol, including an incident where he kicked a woman in a Cleveland hotel. Hunt has not made them regret it to this point.

Even with McDowell, the Browns were likely going to address defensive tackle in free agency. They didn't have much experience at the position to begin with, so getting proven impact in free agency already made sense. Their philosophy is to address needs in free agency only increased the likelihood they put their focus there.

It doesn't help that defensive tackle is experiencing another down year in the NFL Draft. If the value is right, they may add help there, but it's not likely to be in a spot where they need them to contribute early.

One other method to limit the exposure for the Browns at defensive tackle is to continue to invest on the edges, adding young talent there. It's a much better draft class for edge rushers and they could add players that can move up and down line in obvious passing situations, reducing their reliance on the position. McDowell was more productive rushing the passer than defending the run, making this a viable option.

McDowell will hopefully get the help he needs and find the right balance in his life to function and find peace, regardless of the criminal charges. It's a scary situation when a person the size and strength of McDowell is out of control.