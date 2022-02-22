Free Agency Preview: DB M.J. Stewart

With the new league year and free agency only a few weeks away, the Cleveland Browns have a number of pending free agents to make decisions. M.J. Stewart has proven to be a valuable role player on the cusp of becoming a starter, so he could be a priority.

After being claimed off of waivers by the Cleveland Browns from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, M.J. Stewart has been a depth piece that has been a valuable depth player that could operate in the slot as well as operating as a true safety. This past season, injuries and COVID-19 presented him with opportunities to increase his role and he often shined.

2021 Production

34 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 4 passes defensed, and a forced fumble

After playing a key part in the Browns playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Stewart was relegated to being a primary backup to start out 2021, but he had earned the team's trust. He basically didn't participate through most of training camp as well as the entire preseason due to injury and the Browns kept him on their roster.

In 2021, he appeared in 13 games, starting three. He played 327 snaps on defense and 217 snaps on special teams. 206 of those defensive snaps came in a three game stretch from weeks 15 to 17 due to COVID-19 and the Browns didn't miss a beat with him in there.

Playing in multiple roles, the Browns could count on a few things from Stewart. He was going to play with physicality, he was going to tackle opposing ball carriers and he was going to play through the echo of the whistle. In this stretch, it also coincided with him playing especially well in coverage.

For a team, a defense that wants the ability to play three safeties consistently, have them bring some toughness and be able to contribute in coverage, Stewart has shown capable of not doing it, but has at least flashed at a high level.

Free Agency Status: Unrestricted

Unless the Browns sign him to a deal beforehand, Stewart will hit the open market. There isn't a scenario where placing a tag on him makes any sense.

Free Agency Projection

It stands to reason the Browns want Stewart back in 2022. In two years with Joe Woods and his defensive staff, Stewart has become a valuable piece within their defense. One that is likely more valuable to the Browns than any of the other 31 teams. Even if they don't simply give him the starting slot position as that third safety, he's going to be the heavy favorite to win it against whatever competition he might face.

Maybe there's a scenario where the Browns sign him before the start of the new league year, but it's likely Stewart's agent will see what interest there is on the open market to help determine his value. Stewart's agent will bring that number back to the Browns and they will have the opportunity to match it or beat it.

That process could drag out, but won't reflect the interest of the Browns in re-signing Stewart or Stewart's interest in re-signing with the Browns. It largely depends on how quickly a market shapes up for Stewart to facilitate a conversation where the Browns keep him.

Whenever it gets done, the Browns and Stewart are likely to end up agreeing to a multiple year deal. Stewart will be 27 this fall and likely want some certainty with this deal, so he can truly call it home. That place certainly seems like it will be Cleveland he could end up finishing his career with the Browns.