Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Stacks Up With The Best In The Game, In Less Games

As most know, the Cleveland Browns will soon make Myles Garrett the highest paid defensive end in the National Football League. Garrett likely will eclipse the 23.5 million annually that Khalil Mack makes, if not it will be real close. Cleveland sees him as an important part of the future, rightfully so.

In an interesting stat from Pro Football Focus, it is proven to point that Myles Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the game. Some try to argue that, but to be on this list is good company.



Having 131 pressures in your second and third years in the league is no gimmick. When you factor in that Garrett missed six games due to suspension last year, it becomes even more impressive. No other player on this list has missed more than two games since 2018. Garrett very well could lead this list, or be close if you factor in 4-6 more years. When you factor in actual sacks, he is second on this list with 23.5 sacks in the last two years.

The defensive end position can make up for bad linebacker or secondary play just by putting pressure on the opposing quarterback. Garrett has been an example of this at times since he has been in orange and brown. Critics often work against Garrett and say he disappears at times or that he’s not that affective. The stat above proves otherwise, that Cleveland has one of the best at a very important position on the gridiron.

A crazy thing about this ordeal is that Myles Garrett has only played one “full” season. Number 95 went through ankle problems his rookie year that limited him, as well as last years suspension. Having not entered his prime yet, Garrett very well become the best in the game in the near future - some already say he is.