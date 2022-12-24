Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson, RB Texas

Roschon Johnson, a quarterback turned running back out of the University of Texas could be an appealing NFL Draft prospect for the Cleveland Browns because of his wide ranging skill set.

The ways the Cleveland Browns offense have changed since Deshaun Watson has taken over the quarterback position raise some interesting questions about running back. Kareem Hunt is almost certainly gone after this year and D'Ernest Johnson is a pending free agent. That could have the Browns in the market for a running back in what projects to be a talented field in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With Watson in the lineup, the Browns have incorporated inside zone into their ground game as a means to utilize read and option looks. While that doesn't mean the Browns can't use the backs they have, it does raise questions as to the type of backs they want.

Obviously, the Browns aren't bailing on Nick Chubb and his usage has gone up in recent weeks for the sake of getting him reps in this adapted offense. Rookie Jerome Ford is the only back the team acquired after the trade for Watson. So depending on what they want to do, the Browns could potentially add two backs this offseason.

With underclassmen starting to declare, the field of draftable running backs looks to have a ton of talent. Since the Browns have so many mid to late round picks, they could find themselves in a position to capitalize on value.

One of more unique prospects that could fit the bill for what the Browns want to do is Roschon Johnson, a quarterback turned running back out of Texas.

Listed Measurables

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 222 lbs

Johnson is big but lean. He's got notable strength and flashes excellent acceleration. Johnson has pretty good speed, but its his burst and ability to reach it so quickly that makes him such an intriguing prospect.

Johnson has great contact balance when he can anticipate contact. He's effective getting behind his pads, but he will also use his off arm as a weapon as a means of crowd control, especially to stiff arm opponents.

Johnson possesses natural leaping ability, an extension of his explosiveness and isn't afraid to try to hurdle opponents. He does have the capacity to make opponents miss with his agility, but it can be inconsistent. His strength is his calling card, especially when he sticks his foot in the ground and accelerates into delivering a blow.

It stands to reason Johnson will excel when it comes to both the vertical and broad jumps. His speed should be decent. It'll be interesting to see how he performs in agility testing.

Johnson will be 22 in January, which is great. It'll be interesting to see if he attempts to change his body as he prepares for the draft process or if he simply maximizes what he already is.

Production

2022: 93 carries for 554 yards (5.96 per carry), 14 receptions for 128 yards, six total touchdowns in 12 games

2021: 96 carries for 569 yards (5.93 yards per carry), 11 receptions for 83 yards, five total touchdowns in 12 games

There's no getting around the fact that Johnson has limited production throughout his career at Texas. From a historical perspective, that limits the chances of him being a top tier back in the NFL.

Bijan Robinson, arguably the top back in the nation is the reason. So when sharing the backfield with the back likely to be selected first in this year's draft class, Johnson got to do everything in the Texas offense.

Johnson was a quarterback as a freshman who then transitioned to running back for the rest of his career. He has taken plenty of snaps, been utilized as a traditional running back, an adjustor and lined him out wide as a wide receiver. It's seamless and showcases obvious intelligence, which is an attractive attribute in itself.

Johnson was the ultimate utility player for the Longhorns while still having some opportunities to showcase the talent that got him to Austin in the first place. He has experience both as a lead blocker and in pass protection. He's willing but needs more polish in both facets. Johnson has soft hands and adjusts to passes well, showcasing a handful of legitimate routes.

Why the Browns Could Like Him

Johnson does everything Kareem Hunt has done for the Browns and then some. In 2022, the Longhorns utilized him as a dive back in concepts that look similar to what the Browns have been utilizing since Deshaun Watson took over at quarterback. He can get downhill quickly, can get behind his pads and finish runs.

That could make him a valuable option as a side car if the Browns want to utilize a true pistol look. Otherwise, he can line up out wide, be motioned all over the place just as Hunt has been.

With a quarterback in shotgun, Johnson has even been motioned across, taken the snap under center and then drove forward for a first down. That dynamic forces the opponent to defend a range of possibilities. Watson is a threat from the backfield as a passer as well as running read in short yardage, which could force defenses to play wider. Johnson being able to confidently take a snap under center could take advantage of an uncovered inside gap. This effectively forces the defense to account for the threats Watson and Jacoby Brissett pose at the same time.

The Browns offense loves to bully the opponent and Johnson is another player that can enhance that capacity. Certainly, he can run inside, but if he catches a pass in the flat or underneath, he can run over and through potential tacklers.

Lastly, if the Browns are looking for players that are smart, tough and accountable, Johnson is highly regarded in all three.

The Bottom Line

Because of the situation and role Roschon Johnson found himself, it's difficult to project where he will be selected. However, teams like the Browns may look to grab him at a value with a specific role in their offense.