SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Kansas City Showed NFL Shouldn't Have Fans In the Stands This Season

Pete Smith

The biggest takeaway from the first game of the season between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans was the NFL shouldn't have fans in the stands. Not because of COVID-19, but evidently the country is so divided, so broken that even a modicum of respectful behavior is simply beyond our grasp.

In a moment when there should've been celebration that the NFL had returned and were finally getting ready to kick off their first game of the season, a significant portion of fans in Arrowhead Stadium succeeded in embarrassing Kansas City by booing their own players when they tried to have a moment for unity and equality, marring the franchise.

What was supposed to be moment of silence was interrupted by boos as players locked arms, simply taking a moment to recognize the unrest in this country surrounding the issue of race.

Imagine having arguably the best player in the entire league who just led the team to win the Super Bowl, who has been speaking out about civil rights and social justice, and then booing him for it. Nothing Philadelphia Eagles fans did to Santa Claus is worse than this. Fans in Arrowhead Stadium insulted their players in a way that locker room won't soon forget.

No longer is this about COVID-19 and all the damage its caused throughout the country and continues to cause each and every day. It's about common decency and respect for the athletes these fans allegedly adore, only to be disparaged for quietly taking a moment to reflect on the loss of life in this country that hits so close to home for them.

The focus was no longer on the excitement that the NFL was finally here, that all of the hard work team staff, coaches and players had put into to get to this point was finally set to come to fruition. The sacrifices they made, some choosing to live alone, away from their families in order to protect them from a possible infection, all of it wasn't just taken for granted, but treated with contempt. They were booed for simply suggesting that this country should unite behind the idea that everyone should be treated the same.

That it happened in Kansas City, where each of their two Super Bowl victories came with massive contributions from players fighting for civil rights and social justice is incredibly disappointing. It's ingrained in the team's history. In 2020, it's Patrick Mahomes, but in 1970, it was Hall of Fame linebacker Willie Lanier.

"Those who evaluated me never thought I was as good as I thought I was. You see, I came into pro football with a heckuva purpose. I looked upon it as a helluva challenge to prove something. Being the first black middle linebacker placed me in an unusual position.”

Clark Hunt, the CEO of the Chiefs has to decide if squeezing that money in ticket sales from a partially filled stadium is worth the humiliation of what took place on Thursday night, which will leave a scar on what is supposed to be a proud franchise.

Maybe in 2021, the NFL can have fans return to stadiums not only when the pandemic is hopefully over, but when we as a nation figure out how to treat each other with even the slightest bit of decency, understanding that equality and civil rights aren't optional or oppressive. They are over a half century overdue.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Cleveland Browns Pull Upset Sunday it Could go a Long Way

Sunday the Cleveland Browns have a chance to get the season off on the right foot. A win against Baltimore could spring momentum to starting the season with a few wins.

BrandonLittle

Browns, Ravens Running Backs Face Off In Featured Fantasy Matchup

In a featured matchup for running backs in fantasy, the Cleveland Browns led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt take on the Baltimore Ravens led by Mark Ingram.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Special Teams Thoughts Headed Into Season

The Cleveland Browns had effective coverage units in 2019 and they are bringing back almost everyone from those units, but have added a punt returner, which ups the expectations for this group.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign T Greg Senat, RB John Kelly to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns rounded out their practice squad of 16 players by adding offensive tackle Greg Senat and reportedly running back John Kelly.

Pete Smith

by

Gene Wright

Browns and Kareem Hunt Finalize Two-Year Extension

As first mentioned by Jarraud Powers on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns and Kareem Hunt have officially come to an agreement on a two-year extension that will begin in 2021.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Defensive Thoughts Headed Into Season

Heading into the season, the Cleveland Browns defense was always going to be an evolving unit, but they have elite talent at key positions which could help cover up for a number of flaws.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Offensive Thoughts Headed Into Season

The Cleveland Browns have what appears to be their roster headed to take on the Baltimore Ravens and the offense is really talented. Thoughts on this group as they head into the season.

Pete Smith

Clowney's One-Year Deal With Titans Enables Browns Pursuit In 2021

The Cleveland Browns were interested Jadeveon Clowney throughout the free agency process before they made the decision to redo their deal with Olivier Vernon. With Clowney signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, the Browns will revisit the issue in 2021.

Pete Smith

Ronnie Harrison Relieved to be in Cleveland, Signaling no Common Goal in Jacksonville

Being traded teams can be a good thing or a bad thing, for safety Ronnie Harrison it feels like it’s off on a right foot, he says.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Practice Squad

With rosters getting settled, teams like the Cleveland Browns are able to start putting together practice squads with a few new rules that cause some important changes to the season.

Pete Smith