ESPN Insider Suggests Cleveland’s Nick Chubb Could Soon See A Rushing Title

Nick Chubb is one of the best running backs in the league heading into his third season, the scary thing being that he is only going to get better. In 2019 with all the fluster going on around him, Chubb was still second in the league in rushing. Finishing with nearly 1,500 yards - Chubb ran inspired at five yards a carry.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter posted an article stating that Chubb could be this coming season’s rushing leader. Trotter went on to make multiple good points. Many believe Chubb’s production falls while sharing that backfield with Hunt, that could be false with how much the Browns plan to carry the ball.

Under Freddie Kitchens quarterback Baker Mayfield was no doubt throwing the ball to much. That should change under new Browns’ coach, Kevin Stefanski, who will bring in a wide zone blocking scheme. The offense will utilize the tight ends, often more than one. Chubb is going to have a chance to get out on the edge and make a play often.

GM Andrew Berry did a great job of giving the Browns a chance up front by adding Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills to the tackle positions. Those moves and adding Austin Hooper took Cleveland from one of the worst offensive lines in the league, to possibly a top 10 unit. To think of the success Chubb had with a bad offensive line, it will be interesting to see what he can do with the improved group.

Since the pandemic began videos have surfaced of unreal workout videos by the Browns running back. With the work Chubb is putting in, he is going to come into the season in even better shape physically. Chubb wanted the rushing title last year and had admitted that it strikes inner motivation.

Trotter went out on a limb saying Chubb could get the next rushing title, it isn’t all that impossible with the things working in his favor.