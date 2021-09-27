September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Uncharacteristic Miscues on Offense Limited What Browns Could Achieve Against Bears

The Cleveland Browns did not play poorly on offense against the Chicago Bears, but they limited themselves with fourth down miscues and missed throws to wide open targets.
Author:
Publish date:

The Chicago Bears defense caused a number of problems for the Cleveland Browns on offense, but what stood out was how often the Browns beat themselves on offense with pre-snap miscues and missed opportunities.

Since Kevin Stefanski took over as head coach of the team, the Cleveland Browns offense has become known for being a smooth operation. Play calls come in quickly, Baker Mayfield has time to go through pre-snap checks, put the team in the best position possible and run the play. It's even more important given how much the Browns utilize motions and shifts.

Against the Chicago Bears, in the two biggest plays of the first half, a pair of fourth downs on the opponents' side of the field, the Browns offensive operation was a mess.

Plays came in late. The first fourth down barely got off before the play clock hit zero. And when it did, Jedrick Wills didn't even move, allowing the Bears a completely uncontested sack. Everything about that situation was uncharacteristically sloppy.

That was the type of miscue that was commonplace under previous head coaches. Not Stefanski. Ultimately, dominance by the defense allowed the Browns to take control of the game in the second half, which minimized these mistakes.

The Browns were not wrong to go for it on these fourth downs. They were for one three yards respectively. The problem is the Browns beat themselves before the Bears had a chance. The Browns should have called timeout both times. These are the exact situations first half timeouts are prescribed.

In a closer contest, these operational blunders might cost the Browns a game. Stefanski knows it and blamed himself in the post game.

"We have to be better. I have to be better. When we are at home and we are not dealing with the crowd noise, our operation has to be on point, and it was not early. I will get to the bottom of that because you can’t play like that in your own building when crowd noise is not an issue.”

The Bears did a great job of putting pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield, able to sack him five times in the game. He also came into the game with a sore left shoulder. Nevertheless, Mayfield missed around half a dozen throws that he normally makes which would've enabled the Browns to put the Bears away far earlier than they did.

Whether it was the wheel to Demetric Felton or the drag route from Harrison Bryant, Mayfield missed throws that are typically routine for him. The two examples that stand out the most, the Browns came away with just three points on those two drives.

Coming into the game, Mayfield was leading the league in completion percentage and these were throws that would've allowed him to put up gaudy stats against a good defense. Mayfield was visibly angry at himself when he missed Bryant, the last of these open throws he was unable to hit.

Mayfield made his fair share of great throws in the game including a pass to Rashard Higgins with pressure in his face and a number of back shoulder throws to both Odell Beckham Jr. as well as Donovan Peoples-Jones.

That won't change how disappointing it will be for Mayfield to have missed opportunities that would've lead his team to points.

Mayfield did not play poorly, but he didn't have his A game. The offense was still able to generate enough points in no small part because the defense was effective on a historic level. In games where the opponent is able to put up points, the miscues by the Browns might have cost them a game. Fortunately, they can learn from them while winning and correct them for when they truly need a better performance on offense.

READ MORE: Historic Performance Illustrates What Browns Defense Seeks to Become

Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Uncharacteristic Miscues on Offense Limited What Browns Could Achieve Against Bears

just now
Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reaches for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Historic Performance Against Bears Illustrates What Browns Defense Seeks to Become

5 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) leaps over offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) and Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush (26) during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kareem Hunt Carries, Catches Browns to Victory Over Bears

20 hours ago
greg newsome ii
Game Day

Browns CB Greg Newsome Leaves Game with Calf Injury

20 hours ago
Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Inactive List for Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

Sep 26, 2021
5C705BC7-E683-4FCD-9FB9-D62405BE0BE5
Game Day

How To Watch: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

Sep 26, 2021
85CA1BD5-1A36-41E9-9DBD-71C479D6950C
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns’ Keys To Victory Against Chicago Bears

Sep 26, 2021
Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. Absence Caused Ripple Effect
News

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham to Play Against Chicago Bears

Sep 24, 2021