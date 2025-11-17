Former Cleveland Browns quarterback defends Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut
It wasn't supposed to be Shedeur Sanders' debut.
But it happened anyway. That's just how the NFL works sometimes.
On Sunday, Nov. 16, the Cleveland Browns matched up for a highly-touted game against the Baltimore Ravens from Huntington Bank Field. At the conclusion of the first half, the Browns were leading, 16-10, but coming out of the break they would be without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel due to concussion protocol.
That meant Sanders, who had received no real-time oppurtunities, no chances to work with the starters, let alone provide his cadences to the offensive line, would be thrust into the starting quarterback role. He would have to hold together the struggling offense and help lead the Browns to a win.
But unfortunately, not every NFL debut can be just like seen in the movies.
Sanders struggled, tossing 4-of-16 through the air for 47 yards and one interception. He was also sacked twice and fumbled once. Ultimately, Cleveland fell, 23-16, with a game-winning drive from the former Colorado Buffalo falling short.
Many Cleveland faithful and analysts alike came out and questioned the lack of preparation given to Sanders. As QB2 in the depth chart, you'd expect some chances for Sanders to get used to Cleveland's system, but that never happened.
Former Cleveland Brown Josh McCown, who was in a similar situation to Sanders, came out in support of the issues Sanders faced and the sad reality of being an NFL backup.
"I think there is a massive misunderstanding about how an NFL practice is structured," McCown said. "The only time mid-round pick rookies and backups get meaningful reps is in training camp, and they are never with the ones unless you are competing or starting that next preseason game. Regular season practices have 10-12 plays per period. That’s team run, team pass, team blitz pickup, and some teams still do a 7v7 period.
"But for the most part, those are 30-40 live full-speed reps of the actual gameplan practiced on Wed, Thursday, and Friday in the NFL."
McCown was the 106th overall selection in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He played one season in The Land, throwing for 609 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions on a 49.0% completion mark.
"Folks don’t understand, it’s incredibly difficult, probably the hardest job in all of sports," McCown said. "To be a backup QB, for this very reason. Because of limited to no reps and the same expectations...And that is you must come in and perform at the same level as the guy you replaced for your teammates, coaches, and your own career security."
Before Gabriel exited the game due to injury, he had completed 7-of-10 through the air for 68 yards. On the season, he's now up to 937 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he's still showcased inconsistencies in throwing the ball down the field.
That's really what the hope for Sanders was built on: that he could complete a deep pass. So when he didn't, the crowd at Huntington Bank Field let him know.
"You come in and struggle and you’re evaluated on that performance, right or wrong," McCown said. "...Yes, it stinks that that’s the situation SS [Shedeur Sanders] came into. I’ve been there, LITERALLY, with the Browns, as a rookie, as a mid-round pick. So have many other rookies. You play, you learn and grow and get better.. or you don’t."
On Monday, Nov. 17, Stefanski came out and shared the reason for Gabriel getting such a high rate of reps in practice over Sanders. These comments from Stefanski echo the same sentiment McCown gave out.
“The starter gets the vast majority, obviously, if not the entire majority," said Stefanski. "I will say this, we trust our players. Shedeur is putting in great work on the field, in the meeting room. He will be better with reps that he's getting, like any player would be better, but we trust him and he's somebody that's continued to put in the work and will continue to do so.”
Cleveland is expected to receive an update on whether or not Gabriel is good to return from concussion protocol on Wednesday at the earliest.
As everyone waits on to hear whether or not Sanders will get the nod moving forward, the Browns are preparing to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 22, with kickoff slated for 4:05 p.m. EST.
It will be back-to-back late Sunday afternoon outings for Cleveland faithful.