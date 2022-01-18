NFL Playoffs Should Offer Hope to Browns

The Cleveland Browns finished below expectations this season, but the NFL playoffs should provide them hope moving forward.

Two things can be true at the same time. The Browns did fall short of their goals this season, but it is possible to acknowledge that while understanding they have a straightforward path.

Many feel that there is a clear divide among playoff teams and non-playoff teams when in reality, most of them are on an even playing field. The NFL is built for parity, and every offseason, teams make a few minor moves that greatly enhance their seasons.

The Browns can watch these playoffs and understand their path to success in 2022. Every team that has won on wildcard weekend had a common thread: their offenses thrived on spacing.

Take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have one of the most high-octane attacks in football right now, and the core of their success is that they have speed on the outside, which allows quarterback Tom Brady to use the entire field.

The same is true of the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and San Francisco 49ers. These teams all have strong line play, but they separate themselves through their collective skill talent.

The offseason talk has been how the team can improve their skill talent, and these playoffs serve as a reminder of how important that can be. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a fantastic season, but even he admitted that it's easy to trust that his wideouts can make a play on the ball when in distress.

Adding a few receivers through free agency and the draft seems like a small difference, but in reality, it changes the complexion of this Cleveland offense. Talent on the outside opens up the entire field and allows the passing game time to breathe.

Even as you go down the depth chart on these playoff teams, every receiver either has electric speed or can get open. Cleveland had trouble finding just one receiver that could do either of those things this season.

Cleveland has the rest of its foundation in place. Their defense played well this season and could play against most offenses featured in this postseason. You could make an argument that Cleveland's defense would be the best of any team in the playoffs.

Talking about their quarterback would be beating a dead horse, but should you allow him time to get healthy, either one of two things will happen. In the first scenario, he plays well, and the corrections at receiver paid off.

In the second, he doesn't play well, and you have another straightforward answer about where you need to go. There isn't a massive gap between the Browns and these other playoff teams; it is simply a matter of fixing a few key holes.

This offseason shapes up similarly to the 2020 offseason. The Browns missed the playoffs in 2019 despite having the talent to be there. General manager Andrew Berry addressed their significant weaknesses on the offensive line by bringing in tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin.

Low and behold, Cleveland went on a run and was a drive short of the AFC Title game. The result may not prove the same in the long run, but it seems this team is only a few moves away from restoring its championship aspirations.