Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

A prediction into how the AFC North will shake out. A look at each team’s record and more.

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right.

With that being said we are at just about two weeks until training camp begins. Not a bad time to predict the AFC North!

Cleveland Browns (13-4)

AT CHIEFS L

VS TEXANS W

VS BEARS W

AT VIKINGS W

AT CHARGERS L

VS CARDINALS W

VS BRONCOS W

VS STEELERS W

AT BENGALS W

AT PATRIOTS W

VS LIONS W

AT RAVENS L

BYE

VS RAVENS W

VS RAIDERS W

AT PACKERS L

AT STEELERS W

VS BENGALS W

The Browns win the division and it is settled in that second matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. A must win game for the Browns and they take care of business. Much of the success this season has to rest on Baker Mayfield’s shoulders. Six will have to take a step forward and simply win more games single handily, quarterbacks are one of few positions that can have that effect. If Cleveland’s defensive upgrades play up to their level, they are legit as it gets. Cleveland closes the season out with a pair of division wins to clinch.

Baltimore Ravens (11-6)

AT RAIDERS W

VS CHIEFS L

AT LIONS W

AT BRONCOS W

VS COLTS L

VS CHARGERS W

VS BENGALS W

BYE

VS VIKINGS L

AT DOLPHINS W

AT BEARS W

VS BROWNS W

AT STEELERS L

AT BROWNS L

VS PACKERS L

AT BENGALS W

VS RAMS L

VS STEELERS W

Ravens are a very good football team and the future continues to be bright in Baltimore. The back end of the Ravens schedule is a meat grinder and dropping a three game stretch toward the end of the season is the difference. Just two weeks later a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams is not ideal either. Luckily, that game includes a west coast team traveling the entire country. Either way it will be a tough outing for the Ravens. Consistency proves to be the falling point and the Ravens come up just short.

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-9)

AT BILLS L

VS RAIDERS W

VS BENGALS W

AT PACKERS L

VS BRONCOS W

VS SEAHAWKS W

BYE

AT BROWNS L

VS BEARS W

VS LIONS W

AT CHARGERS L

AT BENGALS L

VS RAVENS W

AT VIKINGS W

VS TITANS L

AT CHEIFS L

VS BROWNS L

AT RAVENS L

When you put a rookie running back behind a bad offensive line and add in a quarterback that is physically limited, you are not setting yourself up for success. The Steelers look good earlier in the season until the schedule really kicks in and proves to be too much.

Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

VS VIKINGS L

AT BEARS W

AT STEELERS L

VS JAGUARS W

VS PACKERS L

AT LIONS W

AT RAVENS L

AT JETS W

VS BROWNS L

BYE

AT RAIDERS L

VS STEELERS W

VS CHARGERS L

VS 49ERS L

AT BRONCOS W

VS RAVENS L

VS CHEIFS L

AT BROWNS L

Bengals should be very competing this year and may pick up a surprise win or two. They’re improved across the board, but still have some glaring holes. Joe Burrow stays healthy and leads his team to six wins, about as expected.