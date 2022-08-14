Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns need contributions from their young defensive linemen and their preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars provided reason to believe they will get them.

After overhauling the defensive line, the Cleveland Browns were presented with an opportunity to make a good first impression against another team in the Jacksonville Jaguars. The early returns were heartening as the Browns made significant efforts to improve areas of their team that have let them down in each of Kevin Stefanski's first two seasons.

At defensive tackle, the Browns have invested a total third and two fourth-round selections over the past three years along with the signing of free agent Taven Bryan. The Browns have a terrific tandem at defensive end, but their depth has underwhelmed, unable to make any real impact. A third and seventh-round pick were brought in to develop and a trade was made to bring in Chase Winovich to account for the loss of Takkarist McKinley due to injury.

The position to watch in this game was defensive tackle, the biggest question mark on this team outside of quarterback. Leading up to this game, Jordan Elliott has received praise about changing his body and improved play in practice. He did not disappoint in this preseason matchup. Elliott showed a powerful punch, was able to hold up at the point of attack and generated a pressure that resulted in an incomplete pass, showing a nice burst in the process.

Taven Bryan continues to be somewhat enigmatic, which probably says more about me than it does him. Coming into this year, the Browns would seemingly benefited the most from running two nose tackles to clog up lanes and protect their linebackers, allowing them to fly around and make plays. Bryan's athletic profile suggests he should be an up field penetrating three-tech, which is what the Jaguars were hoping he would be when they drafted him 29th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida. He did not get up the field and generate pressure for the Jaguars and that didn't change facing his former team. Instead, he was able to hold his ground, then flash his speed in pursuit.

So it at least seems like the Browns got their second nose, but it's in a sleeker, more athletic sub-300 pound package. On its face, that still gives me some pause with wear and tear at least presenting the possibility that he would wear down over the couse of the year as former Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi often did, but if Bryan can keep it up in the regular season, then it was indeed a valuable pickup that fits their defensive scheme.

Tommy Togiai was impressive in this matchup. Stubby with short arms, he consistently overcame it quickly able to get into the body of blockers, absorbing double teams. Togiai looked nimble running stunts and continues to be great in pursuit.

He needs to continue to grow and evolve, but his technique appears to be catching up with his strength, which should enable him to contribute even if it's largely as a role player.

Perrion Winfrey's traits were on display even if his overall play was inconsistent. His first step quickness is excellent and his overall length, taking advantage of his 35" arms allowed him to generate pressure. He got washed out on some double teams including one where he ended up getting driven 10 yards down the field.

Still, Winfrey looks like he has something to offer as a designated pass rusher as a rookie, something the Browns can use to improve their rotation, keeping players fresher and giving them some more options.

There is a clear line of delineation between the top four and everyone else, which defensive line coach Chris Kiffin has openly admitted. Sheldon Day will be back eventually, but is likely headed to the practice squad, giving them some additional help. No one else looks like they belong in the conversation for the Browns active roster.

At defensive end, Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney didn't play in this game and shouldn't see the field until week one of the regular season. That didn't reduce the intrigue for this position as it presented plenty of reps for rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas as well as Chase Winovich in his first game action for the Browns.

It's not difficult to see what the Browns see in Wright, who already looks better than he did at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He's enormous and plays with heavy hands. There's plenty he still has to learn in terms of angles and improving his overall feel for the game, but he showed more in two quarters of preseason football than former third round pick Chad Thomas showed in multiple seasons.

At Oklahoma, Thomas was both smart and reliable. The Sooners played him up and down the line, able to trust him to consistently do his job. Against the Jaguars, his football I.Q. showed through and he was able to generate two sacks and a tackle for loss. There will continue to be questions about his hip flexibility and agility which might limit his upside, but he made a statement about what he might offer as a rotational option with explosive ability off the line of scrimmage and effective hand use.

The odds are long for Chris Odom to make the Browns, but the reigning USFL defensive player of the year bears watching. He's 27 years old, which doesn't help him, but he recorded 12 sacks in the USFL this past season. Since his final season at Arkansas State in 2016, Odom's relentless pursuit of his dream has included time with three NFL teams, the AAF, the CFL and most recently the USFL.

For a player like Odom, he's banking on the fact that simply getting reps, regardless of the league, will allow him to continue his development and get him to a point where he can find a way to flourish with an NFL team. Odom, listed at 6'3" 262 is hoping to make the team as a designated pass rusher in a similar vein as Takkarist McKinley and Chase Winovich. He was able to record a sack against the Jaguars and generate some pressure, which may allow him to get additional opportunities.

Odom might have to settle for a spot on a practice squad, but if the Browns suffer an injury, he might be the next man up in their rotation.

The Browns have invested resources in young players through the NFL Draft and free agency, turning over their defensive line to improve the talent level and improve their pass rush. In their first exhibition, the group provided reasons to be cautiously optimistic and excited to see if it can continue in their next matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.