Draft Grades For Every Second Round Pick In The 2021 NFL Draft

A look at every draft pick across the second round with an instant draft grade.

With the second round complete in the 2021 draft, it’s time to see just how good teams did across the league. Instant draft grades always happen and potentially could turnout good or bad years down the road. Sometimes picks look bad now and turnout good, vise versa.

Plenty of value to had in the second round this year. Some teams definitely improved in key areas across the league.

Draft Grade Grade Meaning A Good fit or good value B Solid fit or solid value C Questionable fit or questionable value D Bad fit or bad value F Why?

Pick No. 33 - Tyson Campbell, CB (Georgia) | Jacksonville Jaguars (A)

Campbell was the best Georgia corner prospect in my opinion. A good pick here as the Jaguars continue to build their team.

Pick No. 34 - Elijah Moore, WR (Ole Miss) | New York Jets (A)

Moore is a talent, a talent that can do a bit of everything. Zach Wilson to Elijah Moore could be a connection for the foreseeable future.

Pick No. 35 - Javonte Williams, RB (North Carolina) | Denver Broncos (C)

Reach here out of need. Williams should be good in Denver, a player they had to trade up for.

Pick No. 36 - Jevon Holland, S (Oregon) | Miami Dolphins (B)

Holland is a baller. Should be a good pro, solid value.

Pick No. 37 - Landon Dickerson, OG (Alabama) | Philadelphia Eagles (B)

The Eagles line has been beat to pieces in the past. Here, they get younger and a solid talent.

Pick No. 38 - Christian Barmore, DT (Alabama) | New England Patriots (B)

Barmore I had as a round two talent, unlike many who seen him as a first rounder in a bad defensive tackle class. Will immediately improve Patriots front.

Pick No. 39 - Teven Jenkins, OT (Oklahoma St.) | Chicago Bears (A)

You always want to protect your franchise behind center and that’s what Justin Fields should genetically be for the Bears. Nice player to do that with here.

Pick No. 40 - Richie Grant, S (UCF) | Atlanta Falcons (C)

Better defensive back options on the board here.

Pick No. 41 - Levi Onwuzurike, DT (Washington) | Detroit Lions (B)

Onwuzurike is a force in the middle. Football Team has had a solid defensive line in the past and only improve here.

Pick No. 42 - Liam Eichenberg, OT (Notre Dame) | Miami Dolphins (A)

Can’t go wrong here with a solid tackle prospect. Faced a fair amount of good edge’s and held his own.

Pick No. 43 - Trevon Moehrig, S (TCU) | Las Vegas Raiders (C)

The new injury concerns are real, until those are out of the way this is a risk. Moehrig is a fine player that can make an impact day one if he is healthy.

Pick No. 44 - Kelvin Joseph, CB (Kentucky) | Dallas Cowboys (D)

Not only major character concerns here, but a reach. Joseph will have to prove himself.

Pick No. 45 - Walker Little, OT (Stanford) | Jacksonville Jaguars (B)

Fan of Little’s game. Was a first round prospect at one point, but fell after injury. He’ll be healthy and ready to go when the season rolls around.

Pick No. 46 - Jackson Carman, OT (Clemson) | Cincinnati Bengals (D)

Carman is a mid-round prospect that went in the second round. Probably a guard at the pro level.

Pick No. 47 - Asante Samuel Jr., CB (Florida St.) | Los Angeles Chargers (A)

Samuel being here is great value for the Chargers. Can play inside or out and will improve the Chargers defense on day one.

Pick No. 48 - Aaron Banks, OG (Notre Dame) | San Francisco 49ers (C)

Not a player I seen going this early. Will protect Trey Lance at some point, needs to improve before that happens.

Pick No. 49 - Rondale Moore, WR (Purdue) | Arizona Cardinals (B)

Just about any other team this pick would be a grade A. The cardinals have enough small receivers. Moore should be a good player at the pro level if he can return to his electric ways.

Pick No. 50 - Azeez Ojulari, EDGE (Georgia) | New York Giants (B)

Nice pick here for the Giants who need pass rushers. Ojulari has some concern, but on the field he should be productive.

Pick No. 51 - Samuel Cosmi, OT (Texas) | Washington Football Team (C)

Washington with a reach here and have other needs. Cosmi may end up a fine football player.

Pick No. 52 - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB (Notre Dame) | Cleveland Browns (B)

Love the player and the pick here. Just have questions of exactly how the Browns will use him. Need to see it come to fruition.

Pick No. 53 - Dillon Radunz, OT (North Dakota St.) | Tennessee Titans (B)

Titans need some help up front and Radunz gives them that. I like Radunz as a nice NFL player, we’ll see.

Pick No. 54 -Dayo Odeyingbo, DE (Vanderbilt) | Indianapolis Colts (B)

Colts seemingly always get that defensive guy that isn’t well known, but ends up a quality player. This may be another one to add to the list.

Pick No. 55 - Pat Freiermuth, TE (Penn St.) | Pittsburgh Steelers (A)

With their quarterback leaning toward the end of the year he isn’t going to be the down field thrower he once was. I like this pick here as a middle of the field guy that can make plays, even on check downs. Solid player and good value.

Pick No. 56 -D'Wayne Eskridge, WR (Western Michigan) | Seattle Seahawks (D)

Not a fan of this pick, maybe one of the worst in the second round as it stands currently. A player that is older than plenty of second year players in the league right now that likely doesn’t have much upside. He is what he is.

Pick No. 57 - Tutu Atwell, WR (Louisville) | Los Angeles Rams (B)

Not huge on Atwell in the second round, but he is blazing fast and should fit the Rams offense well.

Pick No. 58 - Nick Bolton, LB (Missouri) | Kansas City Chiefs (B)

On paper a solid pick in an area the Chiefs needed to improve.

Pick No. 59 - Terrace Marshall Jr., (LSU) | Carolina Panthers (B)

Sam Darnold gets a versatile weapon that will lineup in a couple different spots. Hopefully the drops are in the past.

Pick No. 60 - Pete Werner, LB (Ohio St.) | New Orleans Saints (B)

I see Werner as a potential tackling machine in the NFL. Good speed and jump, should be a fine player in their defense.

Pick No. 61 - Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE (Wake Forest) | Buffalo Bills (C)

Not blown away with this pick after they got their edge in the first round. Basham doesn’t have a high ceiling, possibly a decent rotational piece.

Pick No. 62 - Josh Myers, C (Ohio St.) | Green Bay Packers (C)

As of now, Myers looks like a reach right here. Also, not sure if he eventually plays guard or center for the Packers.

Pick No. 63 - Creed Humphrey, C (Oklahoma) | Kansas City Chiefs (B)

Didn’t think Humphrey would be here at this point. Chiefs shouldn’t have any offensive line problems next year with all of their improvements there.

Pick No. 64 - Kyle Trask, QB (Florida) | Tampa Bay Buccaneers (B)

Buccaneers are in best player available mode. Here they get a quarterback to sit behind Tom Brady and learn from one of the best.