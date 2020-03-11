Shaq Lawson Would Be a Logical Free Agent Target For the Browns

One of the potential ways for the Cleveland Browns to insure their defensive line, both for the present and the future would be to sign free agent edge rusher Shaq Lawson. Regardless of how the Browns choose to handle Olivier Vernon's contract, Lawson can either step in and play as a starter at left end or he can be a significant role player that gives the Browns an excellent rotation between Myles Garrett, Vernon and Lawson.

The rotational rusher role is what Lawson has most recently played with the Buffalo Bills. After coming into the league as a first round pick with a torn labrum in his shoulder that short circuited the start of his career, it's been a slow boil for him. Lawson had a productive year this past season, recording 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Lawson turns 26 in June, so the move would be trying to cash in on his prime years. He has the ability to play with his hand in the dirt or stand up depending on whether Joe Woods wants to utilize a LEO or not. The contract for someone like Lawson shouldn't be exorbitant, likely averaging around $6.5 million per season. It's not without risk if he underwhelms but with players like Yannick Ngakoue primed to hit the market looking for around $20 million per season, it's a cost effective way to keep themselves at a high level up front.

The Myles Garrett contract extension on the horizon limits how much they can spend on another defensive end. It's impractical for the two to sign another premier pass rusher in terms of dollars. A player like Lawson could be a way for the Browns to effectively balance their books while still having a potent pass rush, which is clearly important to the Browns.

They don't want to be caught in a situation where Garrett is the only threatening edge rusher on their roster. Waiting on a rookie to come through is hardly ideal. Lawson can come in and contribute immediately, regardless of whether he has the label of starter or not.

If the Browns decide to cut Vernon, the Browns can plug Lawson in to start while trying to address further depth likely in the upcoming NFL Draft. Even if they keep Vernon, they should continue to look to address depth in the draft, so they can keep up the pressure on opposing quarterbacks and have an effective rotation when Vernon would leave in free agency after this season.

If the Browns can sign Lawson to a four year deal for around $26 to $30 million, they would provide an answer to an important question for this team. Last year, the combination of Garrett and Vernon were supposed to anchor the Browns. And at times early in the season, they did. This year, they would like to see Garrett play at the level he was last year while Sheldon Richardson plays at the level he played after the bye week. A player like Shaq Lawson could be the right player at the right price to deliver the bonafide defensive line they are hoping carries the defense in 2020.