Shaq Lawson Would Be a Logical Free Agent Target For the Browns

Pete Smith

One of the potential ways for the Cleveland Browns to insure their defensive line, both for the present and the future would be to sign free agent edge rusher Shaq Lawson. Regardless of how the Browns choose to handle Olivier Vernon's contract, Lawson can either step in and play as a starter at left end or he can be a significant role player that gives the Browns an excellent rotation between Myles Garrett, Vernon and Lawson.

The rotational rusher role is what Lawson has most recently played with the Buffalo Bills. After coming into the league as a first round pick with a torn labrum in his shoulder that short circuited the start of his career, it's been a slow boil for him. Lawson had a productive year this past season, recording 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Lawson turns 26 in June, so the move would be trying to cash in on his prime years. He has the ability to play with his hand in the dirt or stand up depending on whether Joe Woods wants to utilize a LEO or not. The contract for someone like Lawson shouldn't be exorbitant, likely averaging around $6.5 million per season. It's not without risk if he underwhelms but with players like Yannick Ngakoue primed to hit the market looking for around $20 million per season, it's a cost effective way to keep themselves at a high level up front.

The Myles Garrett contract extension on the horizon limits how much they can spend on another defensive end. It's impractical for the two to sign another premier pass rusher in terms of dollars. A player like Lawson could be a way for the Browns to effectively balance their books while still having a potent pass rush, which is clearly important to the Browns.

They don't want to be caught in a situation where Garrett is the only threatening edge rusher on their roster. Waiting on a rookie to come through is hardly ideal. Lawson can come in and contribute immediately, regardless of whether he has the label of starter or not.

If the Browns decide to cut Vernon, the Browns can plug Lawson in to start while trying to address further depth likely in the upcoming NFL Draft. Even if they keep Vernon, they should continue to look to address depth in the draft, so they can keep up the pressure on opposing quarterbacks and have an effective rotation when Vernon would leave in free agency after this season.

If the Browns can sign Lawson to a four year deal for around $26 to $30 million, they would provide an answer to an important question for this team. Last year, the combination of Garrett and Vernon were supposed to anchor the Browns. And at times early in the season, they did. This year, they would like to see Garrett play at the level he was last year while Sheldon Richardson plays at the level he played after the bye week. A player like Shaq Lawson could be the right player at the right price to deliver the bonafide defensive line they are hoping carries the defense in 2020.

Cleveland Browns Release Christian Kirksey

The Cleveland Browns announced the release of six-year veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey on Tuesday.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Texans Receive 3rd Round Compensatory Pick, Will Send That To Browns in Duke Johnson Deal

The NFL announced the release of compensatory picks and the Houston Texans were awarded a third round pick, 97th overall. The Texans will send that pick to the Cleveland Browns to complete the trade for Duke Johnson.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Chris Kirksey Serves As Symbol For Browns Instability

Christian Kirksey spent six seasons with the Cleveland Browns and at no point during his tenure did the team have anything that resembles stability or consistency. Until they can do that, the Browns little hope to be successful on a meaningful scale.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns J.C. Tretter Elected NFLPA President

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter has been elected president of the NFLPA, replacing Eric Winston, who served for three terms and was no longer eligible.

Pete Smith

Ravens Marshal Yanda Announces Retirement

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda is announcing his retirement and the team will have a press conference on Wednesday.

Pete Smith

2020 Rules Changes Proposed by Teams

Several teams have proposed potential rule changes to be considered at the NFL league meetings in advance of the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

NFL Officially Releases Compensatory Picks, The Browns Don't Receive Any

The NFL released the official list of compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft and while the Cleveland Browns don't receive any picks, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers got some valuable draft assets.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Zack Baun, LB Wisconsin

Wisconsin edge rusher Zack Baun isn't for everyone, but he might be a good fit for where Joe Woods and the Cleveland Browns defense want to go.

Pete Smith

HiramB

Scouting Report: Devin Duvernay, WR Texas

Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay offers sprinter's speed in a running back's body that could be great in the NFL if he finishes his development and could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns J.C. Tretter Among Nominees For NFLPA President, Election Tuesday

The election for the NFLPA President takes place Tuesday as the organization has to replace Eric Winston after three terms. J.C. Tretter of the Cleveland Browns has been reported as one of the candidates on the ballot.

Pete Smith