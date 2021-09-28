The Most Significant Challenge Facing Browns the Next Month

After surrendering five sacks against the Chicago Bears in no small part to offensive tackles hampered by injuries, the Cleveland Browns next month features an outstanding slate of edge rushers.

The next month, the Cleveland Browns face opponents that will feature at least one dominant edge rusher while the Browns tackles are dealing with nagging injuries, so head coach Kevin Stefanski will have to adjust his protections.

Against the Chicago Bears, Baker Mayfield was sacked five times and just about every one of his offensive linemen were beat at some point in the game. Nothing stood out more than Jedrick Wills struggling with an injured ankle, simply unable to block the combination of Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn yielding hits on Mayfield in the process.

Unfortunately for the Browns, the next month features the Minnesota Vikings with Danielle Hunter, the Los Angeles with Joey Bosa, the Arizona Cardinals with both Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt and then the Denver Broncos with Von Miller. The Pittsburgh Steelers, with arguably the best defensive front in football, await after those four games.

While Wills doesn't seem to be able to do anything more to hurt the ankle he's playing on, he's had to leave each of the last two games for stretches when he reaggravated it. It's also likely impacting the healing process.

Jack Conklin, meanwhile, is dealing with a knee issue that has given him some trouble in terms of working laterally to pass protect. He's been a terrific run blocker because he can often work downhill, but trying to turn and pivot with his knee has given him some trouble. Hopefully, an indication his knee is improving, Conklin has simply played better since week one.

To this point, on drop back passes, the Browns have protected Mayfield largely with just their offensive line, one of the perks of investing so much in that unit. Stefanski trusts Mayfield to work through his progressions quickly enough to have five receivers out there putting stress on the defense. Until the Bears game, it hasn't been a major issue.

Stefanski took blame in the post game presser for not doing a better job of protecting Mayfield.

“Yeah I would tell you first thing is I did not do a good enough job in the pass protection and how I called it, I need to be better. Baker can’t get hit like that so that is on me, and I will be better. I thought the guys understood the challenge. It was a stiff test versus that front, but I can help out there.”

He has a number of options at his disposal.

The Browns have used a quicker passing game to help alleviate the issue. Slants to Odell Beckham, hitches to their tight ends and the screen game to go after aggressive, up field pass rushers.

Still, Stefanski really wants to be able to attack down the field more often than last year. There have been a number of plays where Mayfield is clearly looking to attack down the field before having to check it down or scramble for yardage. Some of these plays are resulting in sacks.

The Browns may need to use tight ends and running backs to help in pass protection more liberally than they have so far. This was a mainstay last year when Mayfield and the offense were still learning the offense as well as helping Wills get comfortable as a rookie left tackle. Later in the year, the Browns loosened up, trusted their protection and sent more receivers on passing plays.

The Browns could also utilize rollouts that move the pocket to help create a different dynamic up front, particularly if Hunter is playing on the offense's right. That would create a natural leverage point to clog up Hunter, potentially limit his athleticism and have more bodies to put on him while working to Mayfield's throwing hand.

A successful running game can make a big difference as well. The Bears did a really good job of bottling up Nick Chubb most of the game. Anchored by Akiem Hicks, the Bears interior was extremely disruptive and the Browns were hesitant to run in short yardage situations throughout the first half.

The Vikings have the potential to create a similar issue as they play basically two nose tackles in Dalvin Tomlinson and Michael Pierce in their base front. If the Browns are unable to create more movement than they did against the Bears, it could be another challenging game on offensive, being put in more obvious passing situations that will allow Hunter go full bore after Mayfield.

A healthy Chris Hubbard could provide some relief. He's been out since suffering a tricep injury the first game of the season, so the Browns had their top three offensive tackles hurt at the same time. The team did not place him on injured reserve, suggesting he'd be back sooner than later. If he can come back and be close to 100 percent, the Browns might be better off letting Wills sit a game or two in hopes of helping heal his ankle. At the very least, Hubbard would have his mobility.

The Browns have been subbing in Blake Hance when Wills has needed a break. Although healthier, Hance was no better against the Bears best pass rushers than a hampered Wills.

The health of the offensive line, particularly their tackle position, is the biggest issue the Browns face right now. Just about everything else on this team is headed in a good direction. They've got to find a way to muddle through until they can get the line healthier and once again operate at full capacity.

