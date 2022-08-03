The Significance of Jordan Elliott

The defensive tackle enters training camp as the weakest position on the team, so there's pressure and expectations for former third-round pick Jordan Elliott to step up and headline the group in his third season.

Any time the defensive tackle position is mentioned for the Cleveland Browns, the first name that comes up is consistently Jordan Elliott. Entering his third year, Elliott is the most experienced defensive tackle in the scheme and there's excitement to see what he can do combined with some trepidation at just how much they need him to be effective this season given how unproven the group is as a whole.

Joe Woods, the team's defensive coordinator, said of Elliott, "I think he's changed his body. Actually, when he came in for training camp, he reported, I saw him. I was like, 'man, you're looking good. How much you weigh?' I think he was in the 320s, but he looks like he weighs 280 and that's the way you want the big guys to look."

Woods would add, "We definitely need him to step up this year."

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin declared, "Jordan had the best spring of anybody and coming back to start training camp was important to him and he did. He's 320 pounds, in great shape, very explosive, very strong and he's locked in as he's ever been."

Kiffin finished by noting, "but it has to carry over to games. He's got to build that confidence, which I believe he will do, but time will tell," a sentiment he noted twice in his press conference.

The Browns need Elliott to become an effective player, but their enthusiasm feels genuine. They added Taven Bryan in free agency, but their efforts to upgrade the defensive tackle position, the worst position on the roster in 2021, were pretty restrained. The only other addition the Browns made was Perrion Winfrey, selected in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft.

The team could have been more aggressive, particularly in free agency. A weak draft class at the defensive tackle position drove up demand for free agent interior defenders. The Browns don't seem to want to be heavily invested financially in defensive tackles, opting to spend that money on edge defenders and the secondary.

A one-year deal to an older veteran might have been appealing under the circumstances. However, when the Browns would have made such a move, a determination on Deshaun Watson's situation was nowhere in a sight. Were Watson to receive a hefty suspension, that money would be wasted and impact their salary cap for 2023, something the Browns have prioritized for the sake of keeping this team together over the next several years.

Taking a similar approach as wide receiver, the Browns are letting the young players they've collected the past few seasons prove themselves. An approach that could backfire, the team must believe in players like Elliott based on something more than misplaced hope as a missed evaluation could tank the season.

If Elliott becomes an effective nose, it could go a long way in solving the issues the most pressing defensive issue the Browns faced last season. Simply holding up at the point of attack would protect the linebackers, allowing them to fly around and make plays.

In particular, the middle linebacker position would stand to benefit. In 2021, Anthony Walker Jr. overperformed as a pass defender but had a subpar season against the run. Often, this was caused by having the defensive tackles driven back, taking away angles to get to the ball carrier. Whether it's Walker or Jacob Phillips, better interior play would provide a meaningful benefit.

Conversely, if Elliott does step up this year, he becomes one of the most indispensable players on the team. The Browns are currently better equipped to endure a game without Denzel Ward or Jedrick Wills than an impactful Jordan Elliott. That speaks to the depth the Browns have in the secondary and the offensive line and how thin the Browns are on the defensive interior.

With new additions like Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper plus exciting young players such as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Greg Newsome, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Harrison Bryant, there's plenty to keep an eye on at Browns training camp. Nevertheless, Jordan Elliott's development might be as significant as any player on the team for this season.