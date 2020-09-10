If Cleveland Browns Pull Upset Sunday it Could go a Long Way

Sunday early afternoon the NFL will have it’s week one full slate of games back, a thing that didn’t seem possible just a couple of months ago. 2020 has been quite the year and it isn’t all the way over yet, we are in the stretch run though. The Cleveland Browns open up week one with the Baltimore Ravens, a tough Ravens team that is.

When the Browns played the Ravens early in the season last year, week four, next to no one thought that Cleveland had a chance. They came into that one with a 1-2 record and an offense that couldn’t do a whole lot. Leaving with a 40-25 win, it was peak Cleveland football in the 2019 season. Much of the offensive problems will be gone when Kevin Stefanski puts on the headset Sunday and Cleveland’s improved offensive line steps on the field. It isn’t known to the public yet whether Stefanski will call plays or not, he will surely have a say on it either way. It must be noted that Cleveland will have their top two wide receivers healthy, something that didn’t happen last year, even when they played.

After the Browns beat the Ravens last season in week four, they would go on a tough stretch of games the next four weeks and lose each one of those contests. After opening against the Ravens this year, they will face the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Football Team, two weeks in which they will likely be favored. If Cleveland can get a tough win in Baltimore, they have a really good chance to get the season started off with a few wins.

Facing the Ravens is facing a Super Bowl contender. Cleveland will have to try to make Lamar Jackson stay in the pocket and pass the ball, a tough task that is easier said than done. Missing Mack Wilson for a few weeks at least hurts most in week one, an athletic linebacker that is most capable working as a spy on the quarterback. Ravens will bring a running back committee led by Mark Ingram that will test the Browns linebackers. Sunday, Cleveland could play more defensive backs, trying to have more speed on the field to slow down the Ravens offense. This is a tough one though, because they’re not all healthy. Cornerback Kevin Johnson didn’t practice Wednesday and is still battling back from a laceration injury, in my opinion Johnson would be a key player on the field Sunday. Losing Grant Delpit to injury is tough as well, a player you want out there against the Baltimore offense.

Forcing turnovers against the Ravens is the name of the game in defeating them, Cleveland will have a chance if they can do so and capitalize. Opportunity in front of the Browns to have one of the leagues best offense is certainly there. Is Baker Mayfield can get in a rhythm Sunday and the Browns display a running game that will likely lead them, they will put up the points to win. The offense likely won’t be the worry for Cleveland Sunday, instead it should be a non-worry, no matter how it looked in days that the media was able to watch practice. The players are there, the system is there - it is simply about getting comfortable with the game plan.

The defense will be the key for Cleveland as mentioned before, it will be a long day if they let Jackson run free all day. The defensive line depth is improved and will be on display Sunday, something that will benefit the Browns. Constant pressure from the edge will be key, the Ravens have solid tackles, so it will be a tough one. A sack or two from Myles Garrett would go a long way, expect Olivier Vernon to be strong in the run stopping game.

With no preseason, teams may come out sloppy, even the better built teams. It is going to be a process to see which teams rise to what they really can be, the quickest. Being disciplined, smart and well coached will go a long way, the Browns hope to have all three implemented from the new staff. With the talent that the Browns will rollout on the offensive side of the ball, all should be fine quickly.

Losing the first game against the Ravens wouldn’t be an end-all for the Browns, it is week one after all. A win will go a long way in starting off the season on the right foot and becoming what the Browns can actually be.