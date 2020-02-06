The Solution to the Browns Tackle Problem is in the NFL Draft, Not Free Agency

The biggest challenge of the offseason for the Cleveland Browns is going to be addressing the offensive tackle position. They need to add two of them, because they can't keep Chris Hubbard, hopefully trading him and re-signing Greg Robinson simply doesn't make sense. It's a question of strategy on how to address the problem and based on what's going to be available, the answer is through the draft. The Browns are in great position to add two tackles in a remarkably talented class this year, potentially solving the problem for the foreseeable future.

The Browns pick 10th and there are no fewer than four tackles with the talent to be worthy of the selection. It's entirely a question of fit. Athletic testing and medical data are still to be figured out and there are some that fit better for what the Browns want to do on offense than others. Andrew Thomas from Georgia and Tristan Wirfs from Iowa look like they can be plug and play type players that would excel in this offense. Mekhi Becton from Louisville could be a good fit in this scheme with his remarkable athleticism, but there are some ifs with his weight, being at least listed near 370 pounds that could give the Browns pause.

In the worst case scenario, the Browns could trade down and target a player like Josh Jones from Houston, who is another excellent fit in this zone scheme. If not for the fact this class has a truly special group of players at the top, Jones would likely be viewed as an earlier pick. He should also test very well.

With few exceptions, most seem to be on board with taking an offensive tackle with the first pick in the draft. Where people get nervous is the idea of taking a second. Offensive tackle is arguably the best position in this draft, save for wide receiver, which is great in every draft. Meanwhile, a number of positions just aren't very good this year, including linebacker, safety and the defensive line. That doesn't mean there aren't viable options at those positions, but there are fewer prospects worth targeting. Those positions should be higher priorities in free agency while the Browns should take full advantage of the strength of this class to find a second tackle that will be on an extremely cheap contract for a few years, which is important.

Some are arguing the Browns should try to sign a premium free agent like Bryan Bulaga or Jack Conklin. Hubbard, who has been a disaster, is averaging $7.3 million per season on his contract. Bulaga and Conklin will average at least $10 million, which is at least challenging on the salary cap. Even under John Dorsey, the Browns were making a concerted effort to reduce the amount of salary cap being spent on the offensive line. Starting with the trade of Kevin Zeitler, the Browns always aimed for this year to make a big splash in the draft on this unit. Joel Bitonio and J.C. Tretter are their premium contracts up front and they ideally can get the rest of the group on rookie contracts. The Browns could sign a big time free agent to play right tackle, but in combination with the contract the first round pick will get, it would render any money saved by moving on from Robinson and Hubbard a complete wash.

Meanwhile, if they draft a tackle in the first round and come back and add another with their four picks over the next three rounds, they would have a starting five that's incredibly cap friendly and built to last. Obviously, the rookies have to pan out, but that's why they brought in Bill Callahan as their offensive line coach. He's one of the best in the business, so give him the guys to work with and let him develop them.

The other part of that equation is the Browns are not without backup at tackle. Although his season was largely a disaster due to injury last year after he stepped in for Greg Robinson after he was ejected against the Tennessee Titans, Kendall Lamm is a credible offensive tackle and he's on a great contract. By the numbers, Lamm was no worse than Hubbard and given the fact he's simply bigger, he's arguably better than Hubbard. He also fits the scheme the Browns plan to play. Lamm is never going to be a great run blocker, but he's a capable pass protector, which is more important.

If the Browns add a tackle to start on the left side in the first round and they add another they like, but isn't ready to start immediately, they can put Lamm in there and have a productive starting five. No, Lamm won't be Conklin and the rookie may never be Conklin, but their contract would be a fraction of the cost, allowing that money to go elsewhere, attacking other areas of need or having the money to sign players like Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and others to contract extensions.

For as much criticism as Dorsey warrants for his handling of the offensive line, he was always right to try to get the position to the 2020 draft class before making a huge splash, understanding what was going to be available. Wavering and flirting with the idea of trading critical assets for a tackle like Trent Williams undermined a smart strategy. Fortunately, none of those deals were consummated and the Browns now have the opportunity to cash in and set their tackle position up for years to come. Now, it's about identifying and acquiring the right players in this class.