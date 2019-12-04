Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

The Value of Steve Wilks

Pete Smith

When considering the coaching question for the Cleveland Browns, the most valuable commodity the team has right now seems to be defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. For all of the challenges this team has experienced such as injuries and suspensions, one aspect of this team that has been consistent has been good defensive game plans. Additionally, the defense has gotten far more out of the talent it was provided than the offense with more reason to believe in them going forward.

Myles Garrett was enjoying a career year before his suspension. Joe Schobert has had a career year under Wilks and his usage has been far better than it was under Gregg Williams. Olivier Vernon's numbers don't reflect just how good he was before he hurt his knee. Sheldon Richardson has improved particularly over the past six games. These are impact players that have grown with Wilks running a new defensive scheme in its first season.

One exception is Damarious Randall. It's difficult to pinpoint exactly what hasn't worked there, but the injuries didn't help and it's not clear why he was sat out for the second game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that seems more about him than coaching.

The defense has been forced into playing rookies this year. Greedy Williams has struggled, but he does have a skill set that looks worthwhile. Corner is a difficult transition. It seems like he may find his way through it.

Mack Wilson has been put in a tough spot as a fifth round rookie and the results have been pretty brutal. Combined with the unending issues at safety, it's really created a gaping hole in the middle of the defense. Schobert is doing all he can to cover for it, but he's one player trying to field his position and cover for multiple deficient ones. It's just not realistic.

Despite missing his starting corners for a month, having to shuffle through various safeties, now down to a player that hasn't been here all season and a fourth round rookie, Wilks has had his seondary in position to make plays and play solid pass defense. The hope is with another year, he'll be able to get more out of these players as they continue growing, leading to a more productive unit.

They need another quality linebacker to put next to Joe Schobert in the hope they are smart enough to re-sign him. Whether they keep him at MIKE or move him to WILL, they have to get someone who's going to do more than Wilson. If that's Sione Takitaki, the team's third round pick who's starting to get more opportunities, great. If it's someone else, fine. It's been a huge problem both against the run and the pass.

Beyond keeping the defensive line on the field, they just need more of them. Their depth is currently non-existent, especially in the middle, but it's become a major problem on the edge where the team is now rolling street free agents out there.

The defense is giving up 22.7 points per game this year as compared to 24.5 last year. They are giving up 5.4 yards per play compared to 5.6 last season. They are only benefiting from 1.3 takeaways per game compared to 1.9 last year.

Wilks isn't without questions or areas that can be criticized but in general the defense is performing better with him in charge. The scheme is consistently sound. Players are put in positions to succeed and the ones taking advantage are having great years. It seems reasonable that Wilks and this defense will improve next year.

Wilks is a real asset to this coaching staff. So much so, the thought of not having him makes the idea of keeping Freddie Kitchens as head coach less attractive, which isn't exactly an endorsement of Kitchens on his own ability. Wilks was part of an excellent staff that Kitchens was able to assemble and they are an argument to keep him.

Coaches like Wilks, offensive line coach James Campen and Special Teams Coach Mike Priefer have been good for this team. And that is a big part of being a head coach; being able to assemble an excellent coaching staff. There are probably some upgrades that need to be made, but the majority of them are capable, sought after candidates that could've gone elsewhere and done well for themselves.

The fate of Kitchens remains to be determined and there are persuasive arguments on both sides of that discussion. Wilks has been good for the Browns this year and is good for the argument to keep Kitchens as head coach. 

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Are We Now With the Browns Coaching Staff?

Pete Smith
2 0

With their playoff hopes effectively dashed in the loss in Pittsburgh, it seems like a good time to take stock of where Cleveland Browns are. That is largely focused on the fate of the coaching staff and what should happen to them after the season.

When Do the Browns Get Real Football Players?

Pete Smith
13 0

The Cleveland Browns lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-13 in Pittsburgh, because they didn't have enough real football players. The person who said he was going to provide them is the team's general manager John Dorsey. When are they expected to arrive?

Browns sign DT Justin Zimmer, Make Chris Smith Release Official, Add One to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, made the release of defensive end Chris Smith and added defensive end Trevon Young to the team's practice squad.

Browns Should Bench Damarious Randall, Start Sheldrick Redwine Rest of Season

Pete Smith
0

Between being grounded for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and his poor play on the season, the Cleveland Browns should bench Damarious Randall and start Sheldrick Redwine the rest of the season at free safety.

T-Shirt Proved Meaningless in Game Between Browns and Steelers

Pete Smith
1 0

Despite suggestions to the contrary, a t-shirt Freddie Kitchens was photographed wearing didn't have a meaningful impact on the game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns Release DE Chris Smith

Pete Smith
0

Per a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith.

Baker Mayfield Displayed Leadership and Character in Loss to Steelers

Pete Smith
0

While enduring multiple big hits throughout the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which even had him leave the game at one point, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield displayed leadership, character in addition to remarkable toughness.

Browns and Steelers Games Determined at the Line of Scrimmage

Pete Smith
0

The two games between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers were determined at the line of scrimmage. The Browns dominated the first game and the Steelers took control in the second. If the Browns want to not only defeat the Steelers but consistently compete, the organization must improve there.

Baker Mayfield Leaves Game With Injured Hand

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield rushed to the locker room before the half after attempting to throw a Hail Mary that went 70 yards. On his follow through, he banged his hand on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Bud Duprees's facemask.

David Njoku Not Activated For Steelers Game

Pete Smith
1

The Cleveland Browns announced they are not activating David Njoku this week to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being designated to return ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, the Brows have one more week to activate him or he reverts to injured reserve the rest of the season.