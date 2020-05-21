Ranking the Top Running Back Tandems. Is Anyone Better Than The Cleveland Browns?

With so much talent entering the league every year at running back and teams looking to limit their financial risk at the position, more and more teams are going for running back tandems or a committee approach. But which team has the best group?

NFL teams don't necessarily need multiple good running backs to win football games, but it sure does help. There are teams that like to even use multiple backs, such as the San Francisco 49ers, nearly winning a Super Bowl utilizing that route.

There are quite a few good tandems of ball carriers in the NFL, that will go beyond the list included here. Some teams will roll with their stud running back and then a much secondary option. Other teams like to group together two similar level running backs. It’s all about how a team is built, which way they want to attack the goal of winning.

Names like Christian McCaffrey, the best running back in the game, simply doesn’t have a big time running mate. It probably doesn’t matter much, because he can do it all.

2. Melvin Gordon & Phillip Lindsay

It remains to be seen how they will split the carries between, but both should carry the ball a significant amount. Melvin Gordon signed a two-year, 16 million dollar contract in free agency with the Denver Broncos. So while these two have yet to play together, it looks like it’ll be one of the better duos in the NFL.

Phillip Lindsay is only going into his third season, but has started off his professional career with back-to-back thousand yard seasons. A small back that runs hard, finds holes and has an extra burst. Actually, Lindsay could be named one of the most underrated backs in the league.

Gordon has missed multiple games in each of the last couple seasons with the San Diego Chargers. But, he looks to be a good number two option for the Broncos behind Lindsay. Royce Freeman still on the roster as well, for now, the Broncos have a very solid option there, too. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lindsay and Gordon combine for 1,800 yards rushing, helping out their young quarterback Drew Lock a ton.

3. Alvin Kamara & Latavius Murray

Alvin Kamara is one of those running backs that do a little bit of everything. In his three years since being in the NFL, he’s put together over 2,400 rushing yards and 2,000 receiving yards. A player that makes life much easier for Drew Brees and Sean Payton. Kamara has prototypical size for the running back position and is just as good of a receiver as he is as a runner. Dangerous once he gets the ball in his hand, especially in space.

With Kamara being a good receiving back, he provides the ability to have him on the field even with another running back, usually Latavius Murray. Murray is a big back that runs tough and can grind out a few yards if that’s all you need. He ran the ball quite a bit for the Saints in 2019, gaining over 630 yards at 4.4 yards an attempt. What sticks out though is the fact that he also, was a threat in the passing game. Having his best receiving year last year catching 34 passes for 235 yards.

With the offense the Saints have put together, these two players give them a ton of options with what they can do to defenses. The scary thing is they should be even better in 2020.

4. Sony Michel & James White

Two very different running backs that buy into their roles, the Patriot way. With Tom Brady gone, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Patriots run the ball even more. Michel is the teams primary back and very well could get his first thousand yard season this year, after hitting the 900 yard mark his first two years. New England loves to run him between the tackles as he’s not involved much in the passing game.

Fantasy owners are maybe the biggest James White fans, as he puts consistent points up week in and week out. White has recorded at least 50 receptions in his last four seasons, including 159 combined over the last two seasons, White is one of the most utilized receiving backs. The Patriots seem to be rolling with the young Jarrett Stidham, so White will undoubtedly be a very important piece to the New England Patriots once again. Check downs and routes out of the backfield are comfortable for a young quarterback and White will give them a ton of that.

Two very different running backs that buy into their roles in a good system under Bill Belichick. It will be interesting to see what exactly changes with the departure of Tom Brady, which still doesn't feel real.

5. Ezekiel Elliott & Tony Pollard

This one is an underrated pick in sorts, because Tony Pollard isn’t talked about too much. Ezekiel Elliott is simply been one of the most productive overall players since entering the league. Two rushing titles in four years and has accumulated at least 1,300 yards three times already while averaging 10 touchdowns a season. Dallas has another future hall of fame running back if he can stay healthy. Elliott is a force in the receiving game too, where he can catch it, turn his head and get down field quickly.

Pollard isn’t talked about much, partially because he’s only going into his second year, after being a fourth round selection out of Memphis. As a rookie Pollard was ultra effective, racking up over five yards a single carry. The Cowboys run the ball a ton with Elliott, so Pollard didn’t even attempt a hundred rushes. Still, Dallas was able to see what they had in their rookie running back, who went for over 450 yards.

These duos of running backs below are all in unique situations where you just don’t know what to expect. Two rookie running backs, it’s hard to project how much they tote the ball in their first professional season, it very well could be a ton. Injuries can happen, players can move up or down on the depth chart, it’s always hard to tell. With the Houston Texans tandem, it’s just hard to project if David Johnson can return to what he once was. Duke Johnson rarely has taken more than half his teams snaps, he has never been much between the tackles. But, this group of three I certainly like the upside that they possess.

6. Mark Ingram & JK Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens)

7. Marlon Mack & Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

8. Saquon Barkley & Dion Lewis (New York Giants)

9. David Johnson & Duke Johnson (Houston Texans)

10. Leveon Bell & Frank Gore (New York Jets)

After ranking the top tandems in the league, it’s clear the best duo has yet to be talked about:

1. Nick Chubb & Kareem Hunt

Cleveland addressed their offensive line in the off-season with two major acquisitions at the tackle spots. Signing Jack Conklin to right tackle will perfectly fit what the Browns plan to do, especially for the price they got him at. Drafting Jedrick Wills in the first round should solidify their left tackle spot as well. Both of these additions will benefit the offense as whole, including the running game. As effective as they were last year, a better line will certainly help climb that mountain a little more.

It’s uncertain how long these two will play together but, on paper Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are the best running back tandem in the National Football League. It wasn't realized until halfway through last season, because of the eight-game suspension Kareem Hunt had to serve. When he was able to hit the field, Hunt provided an instant impact. Hunt didn’t put up the astonishing numbers he did his first couple seasons, basically because he was out there for the least snaps of career. Hunt hadn’t ever split carries before like he had to last season. Still, good for over four yards a carry and helped out in the passing game, something the Browns lost when Duke Johnson was traded.

Obviously, the offense wasn’t set up for him to be the absolute best he can be. Freddie Kitchens surely didn’t operate an offense as well as Andy Reid and Baker Mayfield didn’t play to the level of Patrick Mahomes. Things surely could change this season with Kevin Stefanski taking over. The offense could use a player the level of Hunt in a better way. With Stefanski at the helm Cleveland will run a wide zone scheme. Using the new tackles they brought in and getting to the edge will give the running backs a chance to get into space and make a play. The former Toledo running back will have a chance to put a full season under his belt for the first time since his rookie season. In half a season last year, Hunt put together over 280 receiving yards. It’d be reasonable to expect 500 receiving yards this season if he’s out there for a full season. Hunt has been the only guy to slow his progression, with off the field issues.

Nick Chubb is a quiet guy who works as hard as anyone and doesn’t make much noise. The most talented running back Cleveland has seen in some time, is one of the very best in the league. If it wasn’t for questionable play calling at times, the Georgia product would have been the rushing leader for last season. However, 1,494 yards on the season was nothing to overlook. Whenever Chubb touches the ball he has the strength to run between the tackles and potentially break one with the speed he brings. Chubb will be the focal point of the Stefanski offense, as Dalvin Cook was in Minnesota. In 2019 Chubb ran for 829 yards after contact, a stat that sticks out by itself and led the league by more than 100 yards. With strong legs that keep churning, Chubb is one of the best at breaking tackles you will find.

If these two players can stay on the field together, the total yardage they put up will be big time. There is quite a few good running back duos in the league, none like the one in Cleveland. The Browns have an opportunity for at least one full season to have the best rushing attack in the NFL that could open up many other doors for the Baker Mayfield led offense. Now that the hype in Cleveland has died down, it’s time to see if they can put it into fruition.