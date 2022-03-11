Skip to main content

3 Browns Players that Could Take the Leap in 2022

Each team sees unexpected players take leaps into starring roles; which players could assume that position for the Browns in 2022?

The NFL is about the unexpected, as evidenced by this past season. In August, no one had the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, yet they were within one drive to become world champions.

Each team sees unexpected players rise to the forefront of their team year in and year out. Sometimes it results in a new superstar, such as Rams wideout Cooper Kupp who put together one of the greatest individual seasons at the position in league history.

Usually, it isn't that dramatic, and every team has someone take a step. For the Browns in 2021, that player was wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. He assumed the duties of a No. 1 wide receiver due to necessity, and while he wasn't a true No. 1, he flashed impressive playmaking ability.

Several candidates could take a similar leap in the 2022 season. Cleveland has championship aspirations, and to reach those heights, they need a few unforeseen rises out of their supporting cast.

Demetric Felton, WR

Felton's rise could be one that we look back on and question how no one saw it coming. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry took to Twitter recently to express his dissatisfaction with his injuries this past season.

There was also some undertone that Cleveland asked him to take a pay cut, and it seems Landry was unwilling to do so. That could force the team to cut bait with him this offseason, and his natural heir appears to be Felton.

After a disappointing testing period, Felton was selected No. 211 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Cleveland had good GPS data on Felton and took him, hoping he could develop into an elusive slot receiver.

This past year, he carved out a role for himself and made some impressive plays when given opportunities. Those chances came few and far between, though, in part because Landry ate up those touches.

Felton lives on run after the catch chances, and it appears some chances could come his way next season. He made a few plays in the season finale against the Bengals that left fans wanting more, and they may get just that this season.

Greedy Williams, CB

Fans have wanted Williams to be their breakout star in the backend for multiple seasons now, but there could be an actual chance that happens. This was the first year that Williams wasn't constantly compromised by injury, though he did miss time during the season.

His future remains uncertain. Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He put some promising things on tape last season but has yet to cement himself as an every-down boundary corner.

Williams' hips and ball skills will always play in this league, but his physical gifts could allow him a greater role if he wants it. Corner Denzel Ward was a good player for his first three seasons but took a massive leap in year four that should result in a big extension.

Greedy hasn't found the early NFL success that Ward did, but he certainly could take a big jump in a similar fashion if he commits to himself this offseason. Cleveland won't invest any more premium capital in corner this offseason but would welcome another high-caliber one.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah

Owusu-Koromoah actually managed to see the field a good amount last season but is still just scraping the surface of what he could become. JOK's athleticism is unparalleled at the position, which means that his ceiling is ridiculously high.

He was the beneficiary of an outstanding run defense season from edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, which helped him transition physically to the NFL game. Owusu-Koromoah put together a complete rookie season which only could have been bolstered by some bigger splash moments.

His talent could allow him to become one of the young defensive stars of this league, but a lot of that comes down to this offseason. If he takes a big step forward physically while ensuring that he stays sharp mentally, he could set this defense over the top.

The impressive thing with JOK is that he doesn't fit a position. He can play several linebacker spots in addition to lining up as a box safety at points. That versatility allows Cleveland to be creative defensively, and a jump could give them even more flexibility.

