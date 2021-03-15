Why the Browns Should Sign Jason Verrett

The Cleveland Browns need to improve the talent at cornerback and free agency is good option to do so. If Andrew Berry misses out a big name free agent, Jason Verrett would be an ideal signing.

With 2021 free agency underway the Cleveland Browns are in the market for free agents to build and improve their defense and CB Jason Verrett is a perfect value signing. Last year Andrew Berry went the one-year deal route with numerous free agents. This year with a lower salary cap, it will be an opportunity to sign quality players for long term contracts at a better value. During the first week of free agency the top tier talents will agree to big money contracts as teams look to fill major areas of need. Yet, the best general managers find value within the second wave of free agent signings. Without a doubt the Cleveland Browns will look to improve their depth at cornerback rather via free agency or the NFL Draft.

A player that could improve the secondary and not command big money in the market is CB Jason Verrett. Verrett is a talented player that has flew under the free agent radar mostly due to his injury history. In 2016, Verrett suffered a torn ACL in his left knee that took two seasons to fully recover. Then in 2018 he landed back on injured reserve with a torn Achilles ending his tenure with the Chargers. The following season Verrett experienced another setback on his left knee with a strained patella.

Verrett is not usually involved in free agents cornerback discussions like player such as former teammate Richard Sherman, William Jackson III, or Shaquill Griffin. Yet, when healthy Jason Verrett’s talent is undeniable and this past season with the San Francisco 49ers was the healthiest he has been in years. Verrett started all thirteen games he appeared in posting a career high (60) in tackles and 7 pass deflections. His 2020 season was one of the best comeback stories in the NFL next to Alex Smith after missing 46 games since 2016.

Jason Verrett

5’ 10” 188 lbs.

Draft Year: 2014 Round 1, Pick 25

PFF Grades

77.6 Defense Grade (8th /121)

76.1 Coverage Grade (14th / 119)

76.2 Run Grade (13th / 118)

Now the sentiment maybe “Why would the Browns sign a player that has such a significant injury history?” In the seasons Verrett has been on-field he is in the top echelon of man coverage corners and some of the highest grades by Pro Football Focus. In just his second season he was names to the defensive all-pro team. If Verrett’s negative injury history is behind him, which is plausible given the advancement of physical therapy, he would provide immense value to the Browns secondary.

Verrett would fill-in nicely as the Nickelback in Joe Woods’ defensive scheme. As stated earlier Verrett’s skillset in man coverage is ideal for DC Woods as he would be able to lean less heavily on ‘Cover 3’ as he did in 2020. Verrett’s short area quickness and ability to break on the ball is exactly what defensive coordinators want in a slot corner. Also, given the talent lining up in the slot Verrett would have an advantage after putting up solid tape against Deandre Hopkins and the Los Angeles Rams receivers last season. Signing Verrett to pair him with Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams coming off a rehabbed shoulder injury would give the Browns secondary three sticky man cover corners.

Knowing that Joe Woods’ base defense will be 4-2-5 it will provide him more creativity to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Verrett’s athleticism allows him to blitz from the slot which is something Woods utilized throughout last season with different defensive backs. Verrett would provide a definite upgrade compared to resigning Terrance Mitchell who was drafted the same year. His signing would be feasible as Andrew Berry took a similar flyer last offseason on Kevin Johnson who also dealt with recent injury history including a lacerated kidney in 2020.

Mitchell and Johnson played last season with salary cap hits of $3.67 million and $3.5 million respectively. Jason Verrett could easily sign a two-year deal worth around $8 million. The biggest competition to bringing Verrett to Cleveland is likely the San Francisco 49ers due to their familiarity with him on their defense and the best evaluation of his health.

But given the talent in the Brown cornerback room Verrett could benefit from playing with Ward and Greedy Williams. Two seasons of staying healthy and solid play could give Verrett one more opportunity to get bigger money in free agency. It also provides the Browns front office flexibility to add more expensive talent across the defense before having to extend Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward. Lastly, the additional benefit of bringing Verrett to Cleveland is the ability to draft a cornerback early in the draft in late April to maximize depth at the cornerback position.