Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Winners & Losers: Browns  Outlast Ravens For Key Win

    The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-22 with a big stop at the end. Here is the players who stood out and those who did not.
    Author:

    Cleveland Browns picked up a must-have win in their second matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. In fact the team currently sits just one spot out of a playoff spot. Through everything that has happened this season, it’s not a bad spot to be in to say the least.

    Browns are in position to make a push thanks to the win and some other help around the league. 

    Looking back at yesterday, here is your winners and losers. Also, known as who played well and who did not.

    Winners

    Myles Garrett

    Cleveland is lucky enough to have maybe the best pass rusher in football. Garrett was able to get loose on Sunday and scored his first NFL touchdown. A true do-it-all play where Garrett forced the fumble, got the sack and then it was a scoop and score. Garrett was able to draw a couple holding penalties as the Ravens struggled against him, as many teams do. Another day at the office as we like to say.

    Donovan Peoples-Jones

    When this second-year wide receiver is out the Browns offense struggled to hit any chunk plays it seems. With the Ravens down their top three corners Peoples-Jones had his way. The Browns top receiver had five catches for 90 yards on the day, on just seven targets. Very good game for the Michigan product.

    Jadeveon Clowney

    Read More

    Clowney is playing his best football since 2018 at least. The prized free agent signee has paid off for the Browns opposite of Myles Garrett. Clowney had a sack and half on the day against the Ravens, one coming in the biggest moment. Clowney sacked Tyler Huntley for a decent amount of negative yardage that would put the Ravens behind the sticks. Eventually the defense stepped up and forced the turnover on downs. Clowney did a solid job of making tackles and getting off of blocks. Keeping Clowney around should become a priority.

    Grant Delpit

    Delpit got the start for the injured Ronnie Harrison and made the most of it. Delpit showed off his ability to fly around. The rookie safety led the team with 11 tackles and even showed of his hard hitting ability that the Browns liked out of the draft. It was a stock up kind of day for Delpit who intercepted a two-point pass play. Keep Delpit on the field.

    Losers

    Andy Janovich

    Janovich on the hands team is a head scratcher in it’s own right. Ravens had a nice chance to go win the game thanks to the miscue. Janovich’s usage flutters depending on what the Browns need. Down a tight end it seemed that Janovich was on the field more. His biggest mess up came on that special teams play. On the day Janovich had a catch for three yards.

    Demetric Felton

    Felton didn’t record a catch or a rush and did nothing in the return game besides muff two punts. Luckily for his sake and the Browns, he lost neither. Cleveland rolled out JoJo Natson after the muffed punts and all seemed to be fine. Felton is young and will be okay.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

    6109AE74-30CE-483D-8781-955381269A70
    Featured Content

    Winners & Losers: Browns Outlast Ravens For Key Win

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Answer Myles Garrett's Challenge

    3 hours ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) celebrates with guard Wyatt Teller (77) and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) and center JC Tretter (64) after rushing for a first down and securing the game during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Jedrick Wills Lashes Out at Fans Booing on Instagram

    16 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after an interception in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sport
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts on Cleveland Browns Nail-biting win vs. Ravens

    17 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    In Attempted Statement, Browns Stumble but Hang on to Victory Against Ravens

    18 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks up to check the spot after tackling Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Myles Garrett Sets Browns Season Sack Record in Style

    19 hours ago
    Oct 7, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Ravens Lamar Jackson Ruled Out Against Cleveland Browns

    19 hours ago
    Kareem Hunt Should be Cleveland Browns X-Factor
    Game Day

    Browns RB Kareem Hunt Goes to Locker Room After Hurting Ankle

    20 hours ago