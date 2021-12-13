Winners & Losers: Browns  Outlast Ravens For Key Win

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-22 with a big stop at the end. Here is the players who stood out and those who did not.

Cleveland Browns picked up a must-have win in their second matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. In fact the team currently sits just one spot out of a playoff spot. Through everything that has happened this season, it’s not a bad spot to be in to say the least.

Browns are in position to make a push thanks to the win and some other help around the league.

Looking back at yesterday, here is your winners and losers. Also, known as who played well and who did not.

Winners

Myles Garrett

Cleveland is lucky enough to have maybe the best pass rusher in football. Garrett was able to get loose on Sunday and scored his first NFL touchdown. A true do-it-all play where Garrett forced the fumble, got the sack and then it was a scoop and score. Garrett was able to draw a couple holding penalties as the Ravens struggled against him, as many teams do. Another day at the office as we like to say.

Donovan Peoples-Jones

When this second-year wide receiver is out the Browns offense struggled to hit any chunk plays it seems. With the Ravens down their top three corners Peoples-Jones had his way. The Browns top receiver had five catches for 90 yards on the day, on just seven targets. Very good game for the Michigan product.

Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney is playing his best football since 2018 at least. The prized free agent signee has paid off for the Browns opposite of Myles Garrett. Clowney had a sack and half on the day against the Ravens, one coming in the biggest moment. Clowney sacked Tyler Huntley for a decent amount of negative yardage that would put the Ravens behind the sticks. Eventually the defense stepped up and forced the turnover on downs. Clowney did a solid job of making tackles and getting off of blocks. Keeping Clowney around should become a priority.

Grant Delpit

Delpit got the start for the injured Ronnie Harrison and made the most of it. Delpit showed off his ability to fly around. The rookie safety led the team with 11 tackles and even showed of his hard hitting ability that the Browns liked out of the draft. It was a stock up kind of day for Delpit who intercepted a two-point pass play. Keep Delpit on the field.

Losers

Andy Janovich

Janovich on the hands team is a head scratcher in it’s own right. Ravens had a nice chance to go win the game thanks to the miscue. Janovich’s usage flutters depending on what the Browns need. Down a tight end it seemed that Janovich was on the field more. His biggest mess up came on that special teams play. On the day Janovich had a catch for three yards.

Demetric Felton

Felton didn’t record a catch or a rush and did nothing in the return game besides muff two punts. Luckily for his sake and the Browns, he lost neither. Cleveland rolled out JoJo Natson after the muffed punts and all seemed to be fine. Felton is young and will be okay.

