Winners & Losers: Browns Suffer Setback to Packers on Christmas Day

A look at who showed up and who didn’t for the Cleveland Browns as they fell to the Green Bay Packers.

Cleveland Browns playoff chances took a major shot on Christmas Day, but somehow they’re still alive after the close loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Browns had a chance to win this one behind some very good defense in the second half.

Browns are still beat up at some key spots and have guys that remain on the COVID-19 list, somehow still hung around with maybe the best team in the league. Cleveland had some guys who put out some nice performances and some who didn’t…

Winners:

Nick Chubb

Chubb was the best player in the field in this one. When you carry the ball 17 times with over seven yards a pop you’re going to damage. Chubb ran hard as he normally does and was able to damage in the passing game. Cleveland’s running back had three grabs for 58 yards. Chubb continues to improve in the passing game, something that makes him more dangerous than he already is. A couple more Chubb’ carries on the final drive and we may have a different result.

Anthony Schwartz

Schwartz was not heavily utilized, but he had a good day on the job. Schwartz had his first touchdown on a 5-yard catch and took a couple of end-around plays for a first down. After battling a bad concussion it was nice to see Schwartz out there and contributing. Schwartz was utilized in ways that he can impact and that’s exactly what he did.

Rashard Higgins

Higgins was tied with Chubb for leading the team in receiving against the Packers. The veteran receiver had his best game of the season by catching five-of-six targets. Higgins finally looked like that security blanket that he can sometimes be for his quarterback.

Joe Woods

Here’s a coach making the list. Cleveland’s defensive coordinator deserves a ton of credit for his work this season. As the year has gone on Woods’ defense has improved, becoming one of the better ones you will find. Cleveland’s defense allowed just three points after halftime and did everything they needed win. Three of the Green Bay touchdowns came off of turnovers.

Losers:

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield had a roller coaster performance against Green Bay that seen a lot of downhill. Mayfield turned the ball over four times and missed key throws in key points of the game. Cleveland’s quarterback was at fault for two of the four interceptions as officiating was not on the Browns side of things. No matter what the case is, when you turn the ball over four times you don’t give your team a great chance to win. Mayfield did get that chance though and turned the ball over. When you go 2-for-10 for 40 yards & four interceptions when throwing the ball more than 10 yards it’s going to be a tough day.

Blake Hance

Hance had a couple of big whiffs that cost the Browns. The backup tackle is not starter material, but has to be with injuries up front. Cleveland badly missed Chris Hubbard and of course Jack Conklin. A lot of the time Hance is just being beat off the ball and struggles at the point of contact. Right side of the ball is a struggle when Hance is in there.

Myles Garrett

The star defensive is hobbled as he is dealing with a hamstring injury, but he was out there and had a chance to make an impact. Green Bay did a great job of containing Garrett all game long. Christmas Day was Garrett’s first chance at Aaron Rodgers and wasn’t able to bring Rodgers down and recorded just a tackle. Garrett recently called out players, but this time it was Garrett not putting up. This is a rarity and likely due to his injury that highly changes how he operates.

