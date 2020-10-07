The Reason Behind Wyatt Teller's Improbable Transformation

One of the best stories in the NFL this year is the emergence of Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller.

Teller has transformed himself from a solid but unspectacular offensive lineman to one of the premier run blockers in the NFL. The question is how?

Getting a full offseason to acclimate to right guard. Getting coached by Bill Callahan Perhaps a better training regimen and nutrition to maximize his functional strength. Likely story. All of that might help, but it seems a little simplistic given the dramatic difference that he has displayed, especially in a year when COVID forced so many players to work out in home made gyms in their garages

The answer isn't chemical either. This isn't a product of science, opting to gain an edge that would illegal under the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy. There's nothing in the NFL rules that even addresses this topic.

It also isn't just limited to Teller. It also helps to fill in the blanks with Baltimore Ravens recently retired guard Marshal Yanda. He played 13 years, was a 2-time first team All-Pro who should eventually be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This is what Yanda looks like now.

That's a preposterous amount of weight to lose in five months. Like with Teller, it goes beyond modern medicine and science.

A spectacular PR spin job, Yanda has turned a negative situation for himself personally into a positive one to sell the illusion, drawing some shocked reactions and a lot of applause for his body transformation, while avoiding some difficult questions.

It's also eerie how Yanda has seemingly lost so much of himself while Teller has gained so much simultaneously. Yanda certainly lost a substantial amount of weight, but the reason for it is due to losing something he had in his possession, which is now in the hands of Teller. Yanda was still one of the better offensive linemen in the league at 35 years old. Now, he's out of the league at the same time Teller suddenly looks like an All-Pro.

The movie Unbreakable discusses the idea that comic books and fiction featuring super powers are exaggerations of the truth. While immortality and the flight might be impossible, a dramatic improvement, perhaps one that could allow an otherwise average person to become gain radical strength and become outstanding on the gridiron might be plausible, expected.

The secret behind Yanda's success was in no small part because he was able to obtain something akin to but legally distinct from the Gem of Cyttorak. This is the means in which an average man named Caine Marko, the angry and jealous half brother of Charles Xavier, transforming him into Juggernaut - the unstoppable force as chronicled by Marvel.

Yanda didn't simply lose weight after his playing career had concluded, aiming to be healthier in his life after football. He lost the means to be so great in the first place and the mass that came with it, which explains why the change was so dramatic while looking so natural. Perhaps tired of playing football, Yanda decided to retire despite playing so well even at the age of 35.

While it's unclear how Teller was able to obtain the item from Yanda, the bottom line is that Yanda no longer has it in his possession and has since shrunk down to an average sized man. Teller, meanwhile, went from average to elite almost overnight. A juggernaut of sorts, Teller has become ab unstoppable force, powering the Browns running game.

How long it lasts is anyone's guess, but as unbelievable as this all might seem, it's really the only logical explanation and the Browns are reaping the benefits.