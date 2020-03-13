With XFL Done For Year, Browns Should Look at Storm Norton

With so many sports either suspending or cancelling their seasons in wake of the COVID-1 concerns, the XFL was one of the leagues that decided to cancel the remainder of its season as the league was set to end during the spring. Although the season was cut short, there were players that had already done enough to warrant consideration for NFL teams, including offensive tackle Storm Norton, who played for the Los Angeles Wildcats. For the Cleveland Browns, who need offensive tackle help, the XFL season being cut short could be an opportunity to sign Norton as free agency is set to kick off on March 18th.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is familiar with Norton, who was with the Vikings in 2018. Coming out of the University of Toledo, Norton was an athletic tackle prospect with ideal length for the position, but just needed to continue his development. The XFL provided an opportunity for Norton to get game reps and he showed to be one of, if not the best offensive linemen in the league.

Norton turns 26 in May, he's got familiarity in the wide zone scheme the Browns intend to run and offers an upside move that can theoretically be part of a plan to overhaul the position. If he can provide depth, it's a worthwhile move for the team because he clearly has the potential to get better as he's shown in the XFL. He's 6'7 1/2" and listed at 317 pounds now.

It remains to be seen if that upside will be enough to start, but from an athletic profile standpoint, he's got everything necessary to be an excellent tackle. It's a similar situation as Brian O'Neill, who came into the league as an undersized tackle prospect that needed to continue adding strength. He ultimately did that and became an effective right tackle for the Vikings. O'Neill was also a second round pick where Norton was an undrafted free agent so there's more patience for the team to stick with them.

Norton had to do some of this on his own, taking the opportunity to go play in the XFL. The fact the league is being shut down for the year right as the NFL league year is about to start could be beneficial for players who still have dreams of playing in the NFL. Norton could be one of the players that stands the most to gain.