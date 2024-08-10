3 Stars For Cleveland Browns In Preseason Game Versus Packers
It was good to see football back on the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday afternoon. As for the quality of football from a Browns perspective, that is a totally different story. Hardly anything went right for the Browns against the Green Bay Packers. They suffered a ton of injuries, failed to find the end zone until the end of the fourth quarter and ultimately lost 23-10.
The loss doesn't matter in the preseason, yet it just adds insult to injury when it was such a tough afternoon. Even though not much went the way of Cleveland, there were a few players who deserve some recognition.
Cade York
The young kicker is back with the Cleveland Browns and got his first chance to kick in a preseason game since struggling in the preseason last year. That led to York being cut and Dustin Hopkins being brought in as the new kicker. Hopkins had a career season and is once again set to be the starter. York went from the Tennessee Titans' practice squad to the New York Giants' practice squad last year, prior to rejoining Cleveland this offseason.
Against the Packers, York got a chance for some redemption with his first field goal being a long 55-yarder. York stepped up and drilled the kick. It not only easily had the distance, but it looked good coming off his foot. The execution from York is a welcome sight as he is expected to sit on the practice squad in case Hopkins goes down at some point.
Devin Bush
Bush has made stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks prior to arriving to Cleveland. Now with the Browns, Bush is expected to be the third linebacker on the depth chart. With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks not playing in this game, it was an opportunity for Bush to prove that he is still a quality NFL linebacker.
Bush was all over the field in the first half and seemed to constantly seek out the ball carrier. Not only did the 26-year-old linebacker tally two solo tackles and four assisted tackles for six total, but his power flashed when he stood up 247-pound running back AJ Dillon just short of the first-down marker. This was a big play and perhaps one of the best moments of the afternoon.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
The second-year quarterback from UCLA made a case for potentially being a third quarterback to make the 53-man roster with both Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston. DTR had an impressive second half and led the Browns to their best offensive drive of the day. Thanks to his play in the fourth quarter, the Browns were able to finally find the end zone.
Thompson-Robinson finished the game with 14 completions on 18 pass attempts for 134 yards. His hurdle near the sideline to avoid a tackle was also a signature moment, despite being just a short gain.
Although these three players get the recognition from this game, rookie cornerback Myles Harden does deserve an honorable mention shoutout. The seventh-round pick flashed his ability as a willing tackler which could be crucial for not only the depth in secondary, but also the special teams unit in kick coverage.
Despite several standouts, Cleveland will need to show much more in Week Two of the preseason. The Browns host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 17th.