October 5, 2021
Browns Digest Podcast - Episode 19: Cleveland Browns Win Over Minnesota Vikings + More

The Browns Digest Podcast is back recapping the Browns win over the Vikings and much more.
Cleveland Browns are coming off of a 14=7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Brandon and Logan discuss the win despite offensive struggles, as well as much more. Below you will find links to both Spotify and Apple Podcasts. 

The two talk about the connection between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr.. Some wonder why the two can’t get together, on this episode we discuss why. Beckham Jr. played great his first week back and was open plenty against the Vikings. It was simply a matter of Mayfield not getting him the ball on a bad passing day. 

Myles Garrett has been dominant this year with nearly six sacks already on the campaign. Garrett once again caused havoc for the Vikings. We say what can be said about him, his play speaks for itself. 

We talk about the possibility of the team missing Jarvis Landry at wide receiver. The different things he can do that the team misses. 

Lastly, we look forward to the Browns and Chargers matchup. Cleveland will have to travel to the west coast for a 4 o’clock game, which is not always easy for eastern teams. The Chargers are 3-1 and another very good matchup for the Browns. 

