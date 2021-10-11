    • October 11, 2021
    Browns Digest Podcast - Episode 20: Browns Fall to Chargers

    The latest Browns Digest Podcast where we take a look at the Browns and Chargers game outcome.
    On the latest Browns Digest Podcast the crew takes a look at the Cleveland Browns loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. We talk about how it happened and what the letdown was. 

    There was a questionable third down play that needed some examining, so we took a look at it. It is not often that Kevin Stefanski has put his self in a position to be criticized, this is one example. 

    Baker Mayfield looked to bounce back after a rough week last week, so we dive in on his play. Odell Beckham Jr. had a quiet game, but there was another pass-catcher that absolutely stood out. David Njoku had the best game of his career including a 70+ yard touchdown. 

    This coming week marks the three weeks that Jarvis Landry had to miss on the injured reserve. It is unclear if Landry is ready to return, but he is able to come off of the injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. 

    Lastly we mention the loss of Chris Hubbard for the season. Hubbard out for the year leaves the Browns with some offensive line depth questions. We talk about the possibility of someone else coming in to help out the team in that area. 

