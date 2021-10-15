    • October 15, 2021
    Browns Digest Podcast - Episode 21: Previewing the Arizona Cardinals

    In this pregame podcast we take a look into the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns matchup, along with more!
    Author:

    Soon the Arizona Cardinals will make their way to Cleveland for a matchup with the Browns. In the latest episode of the Browns Digest Podcast we dig in on this matchup between two very good teams. Below is a link for our Spotify listeners. 

    The Cardinals offense is led by a very good quarterback in Kyler Murray who can get it done through the air or on the ground. Browns defense will have a tough matchup, one that gives them a primer for Lamar Jackson later in the season. 

    APPLE PODCAST LISTENERS CLICK HERE 

    Cleveland’s defense is coming off of a game where they allowed 47 points. Whenever you allow that many points your chances of winning becomes slim. The Browns will be tasked with slowing down a good wide receiver room for sure. 

    We take a look at a pair of players who surely won’t play for Arizona in Rodney Hudson and Chandler Jones. Hudson is dealing with an injury from last week and Jones tested positive for COVID-19. 

    There has been talk of if the Browns should move on from Odell Beckham Jr. we address that head on. 

    Then, we close things out with a couple listener questions. You can drop questions to us anytime on Twitter @BrownsDigestPod or email at Browndigestpodcast@gmail.com

    We appreciate the continued listener support and any reviews left on Apple helps us out! 

