BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 1: Free Agency
Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Cleveland Browns activity in the first week of NFL free agency on episode 1 of the BrownsDigest podcast.
Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Cleveland Browns activity in the first week of NFL free agency. Episode one was recorded on 3/21 and additional moves may have been made since the recording.
Episode 1 show topics are as follows:
1. SIGNINGS OF FORMER RAMS DEFENSIVE BACKS JOHN JOHNSON & TROY HILL
2. ANDREW BERRY’S FREE AGENCY GRADE
3. DECISION TO RESIGN RASHARD HIGGINS
4. FAVORITE UNDER THE RADAR SIGNING
5. WHAT MOVE SHOULD ANDREW BERRY MAKE NEXT?