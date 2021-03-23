BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 1: Free Agency

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Cleveland Browns activity in the first week of NFL free agency on episode 1 of the BrownsDigest podcast.

Shawn Stevenson and Pete Smith discuss the Cleveland Browns activity in the first week of NFL free agency. Episode one was recorded on 3/21 and additional moves may have been made since the recording.

Episode 1 show topics are as follows:

1. SIGNINGS OF FORMER RAMS DEFENSIVE BACKS JOHN JOHNSON & TROY HILL

2. ANDREW BERRY’S FREE AGENCY GRADE

3. DECISION TO RESIGN RASHARD HIGGINS

4. FAVORITE UNDER THE RADAR SIGNING

5. WHAT MOVE SHOULD ANDREW BERRY MAKE NEXT?