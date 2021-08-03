Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

For Pete's Sake - Episode 13 - Baltimore Ravens Preview

In this episode, Nicole and I start with the Nick Chubb contract with the Cleveland Browns before moving into discussing the Baltimore Ravens and how they look this year.
Author:
Publish date:

Nicole Chatham (@Browns_Babe) and I start out the episode with the news of the Nick Chubb extension with the Cleveland Browns. Why it's great and the financial implications involved before moving on to discussing the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens, in our view, are the team that will be competing for the AFC Division this year and the foreseeable future. We kicked off the discussion of the Ravens with the news that Justin Houston signed with the team at a great value.

Houston gives their edge rusher position a verifiable name and credibility. Maybe his last season with the Indianapolis Colts was largely built on empty calories, enabling him to amass eight sacks, but he still poses a threat.

With an edge group that otherwise includes Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson and 2021 first round pick Adofe Oweh, Houston adds an element the team simply did not have.

Calais Campbell was slowed by a calf strain, but he's still impressive. The main concern for the Ravens is Houston, Campbell and Brandon Williams are at least 32, so they are at risk for a severe decline in addition to a wholesale changeover after this year.

Whatever questions the Ravens have on defense, their secondary makes up for most of them. Their corners are second to none thanks to Xavien Howard setting fire to his entire team in Miami. The Ravens also have talented safeties and a ridiculous amount of depth. They can cover forever enabling them to aggressive and blitz a ton to generate pressure.

Offensively, I am a big fan of how the Ravens have improved the interior of the offensive line, which really fits who they to be. Getting Kevin Zeitler and Ben Cleveland plus moving Bradley Boseman back to center is great roster building. Alejandio Villanueva at right tackle is questionable, but they needed a guy.

So much of their offense revolves around Lamar Jackson and the fact he's missing a week and a half due to a positive COVID-19 test is a big deal. It's critical to any team, but particularly for the Ravens because not only does he need to get reps throwing to a number of new receivers, but they do so much with their meshing that he has to be there with the backs too.

I'm still baffled by the decision to sign Sammy Watkins, but Nicole and I both love Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. I'm a huge fan of Marquise Brown. Their tight ends are critical and adding Josh Oliver through trade, having already gone through the incubation period seems smart.

But everything they want to be on offense depends on how consistent Jackson can be as a passer. If he can become consistent throwing the ball, he's unstoppable. To this point, that has not happened so it still leaves them feeling like they aren't done yet.

READ MORE: How Anthony Schwartz can Help the Browns in 2021

Place Holder
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Episode 13 - Baltimore Ravens Preview

077DD0C7-9D9F-45F4-A628-6F7BF1A8FCB0
News

Cleveland Browns’ Anthony Walker: ‘Defense Looks Good on Paper, Have To Go Out And Put The Work In’

Jul 29, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: How can Anthony Schwartz help in 2021?

Jul 25, 2019; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) talks with running back Nick Chubb (24) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nick Chubb's Contract Extension Details, Key Takeaways

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates with running back Nick Chubb (24) his touchdown scored against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Nick Chubb Deal Done, Plenty Still to do for Browns

Options for Cleveland Browns Approaching Nick Chubb's Future
News

Browns, Nick Chubb Reportedly Have Deal in Place

May 22, 2019; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Davion Davis (16) catches a pass during organized team activities at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign Former Vikings WR Davion Davis

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ravens Bolster Pass Rush, Sign Justin Houston