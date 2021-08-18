For Pete's Sake - Jaguars Preseason Game Wrap Up

Wrapping up the Cleveland Browns preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and getting into all sorts of topics including who played well, injuries and how the roster could be evolving as the team gets gets ready for the regular season.

For this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, Nicole Chatham (@Browns_Babe) and I discuss the Cleveland Browns preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We go on for quite a while about what we liked from the game and some of the ramifications of various things that happened in the game including injuries.

I open the show talking about going to a friend of mine's 40th birthday and people showering Nicole with praise (which makes me happy, because she's really good at this). She immediately assumed people were creeping before finally conceding it was praise for her ability.

There were two main questions I was asked on Saturday. When is the next episode? Why aren't you recording it right now?

There was plenty to like about the game including players like Sione Takitaki, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Demetric Felton, Richard LeCounte and most notably Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Unfortunately, Stephen Carlson suffered a season-ending injury, which could have an interesting impact on the roster.

We also discussed the offensive lines and had differing views on which players stood out, save for Michael Dunn, who we both thought was great.

The defensive line also came up as Sheldon Day's play in the game forced us to consider him a potential factor on this team rather than just a guy filling out the roster. He not only was able to generate a sack, but had some good reps at the nose. Takkarist McKinley's situation is putting pressure on other players to step up, because he was a major part of their offseason plans.

As a Joe Woods stan podcast, we did talk about how he seems to be effectively utilizing players like JOK and LeCounte to their strengths, allowing them to shine in the game, which has us both excited about what's to come this season. It also seemed like Woods just enjoys playing with his new toys, especially JOK.

We also get into the topic of the combined practices with the New York Giants and why that's yet another reason why the Browns don't need to play their starters until they are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead stadium week one.

