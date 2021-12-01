For Pete's Sake - Browns Lose to Ravens

This week's episode of For Pete's Sake, Nicole and I dig into the game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, loving the defense and being frustrated with just about everything else.

We start out with the positive in what was not only a fun performance from the defense, but an encouraging one in terms of their development over the season.

Starting with defensive backs, we hone in on the safeties. Nicole talks about why Grant Delpit is promising, even if he made a costly mistake in the game.

The last two weeks, defensive coordinator Joe Woods has put Ronnie Harrison in a better position to succeed, having him play more of a linebacker role. He did a nice job against the Lions and was impressive attacking the line of scrimmage against the Ravens.

Unfortunately, he also panicked on the deep pass to Mark Andrews, who caught the ball in spite of the pass interference.

The corners continue to be amazing, Jadeveon Clowney was a beast playing against the Ravens read looks. Myles Garrett is really bad against read plays, but he still makes a big impact overall.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is just a delight.

Offensively, Baker Mayfield's fumble was one of two biggest missed opportunities in the game for the Browns. The other was the Donovan Peoples-Jones drop on the first drive.

A number of players struggled in this game on that side of the ball. I make sure to give Nicole the opportunity to take a victory lap with Odafe Oweh.

I continue to be irritated at the fiasco by the Ravens and trying to game the rules when it comes to substitutions, which leads into our increasing frustrations with the special teams unit.

