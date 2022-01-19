Skip to main content

For Pete's Sake - Brent Sobleski

Brent Sobleski fills in on short notice to discuss the upcoming decisions for the Cleveland Browns in the next few months, touching both on free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

This week's episode of For Pete's Sake, Nicole was unable to record so Brent Sobleski of the Bleacher Report heroically stepped up in short notice. Brent and I talked about the offseason decisions facing the Cleveland Browns and how they might choose to address them.

We started with the defensive tackle position in light of the news involving Malik McDowell. The focus was largely on free agency as the NFL Draft is pretty limited. We discuss some of the names we think the Browns will look at if they are able to get into the open market.

I think the Browns will add pass rushers in the NFL Draft to put behind Myles Garrett and the presumed re-signing of Jadeveon Clowney. I wanted to hear some of the prospects Brent was interested in, which included San Diego State's Cam Thomas and Cincinnati pass rusher Myjai Sanders.

The wide receiver position, we did touch on a few free agents including Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, but this largely centered around the 13th pick of the NFL Draft and the possibilities there. Brent is passionate about USC wide receiver Drake London and provided a convincing argument as to why he should be a target for the Browns.

He also discussed Chris Olave, someone I've not been enamored with as some.

Brent does provide his opinion on quarterback Baker Mayfield and where he thinks things are headed. We finish up talking about the young offensive linemen that were forced into action this season out of necessity.

12 seconds ago
Baker Mayfield’s Surgery Complete Success, Timetable of Recovery Released

33 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly (49) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Sign John Kelly Jr. to Reserve/Futures Contract

4 hours ago
Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (center) works on a drill wit quarterback Garrett Gilbert (left) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (right) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Quarterback Competitions are a Self Imposed Disadvantage

7 hours ago
Tale of Two Corners: Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams
Denzel Ward's Dedication will be Rewarded

9 hours ago
Browns Baker Mayfield to Have Surgery Today, What we Know

9 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) after being called for a late hit on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Malik McDowell's Arrest a Reminder of his Troubling Past, Inability to be Part of Browns Future

Jan 18, 2022
Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield (77) blocks against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Malik McDowell Arrested on Video

Jan 18, 2022