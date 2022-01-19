For Pete's Sake - Brent Sobleski

Brent Sobleski fills in on short notice to discuss the upcoming decisions for the Cleveland Browns in the next few months, touching both on free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

This week's episode of For Pete's Sake, Nicole was unable to record so Brent Sobleski of the Bleacher Report heroically stepped up in short notice. Brent and I talked about the offseason decisions facing the Cleveland Browns and how they might choose to address them.

We started with the defensive tackle position in light of the news involving Malik McDowell. The focus was largely on free agency as the NFL Draft is pretty limited. We discuss some of the names we think the Browns will look at if they are able to get into the open market.

I think the Browns will add pass rushers in the NFL Draft to put behind Myles Garrett and the presumed re-signing of Jadeveon Clowney. I wanted to hear some of the prospects Brent was interested in, which included San Diego State's Cam Thomas and Cincinnati pass rusher Myjai Sanders.

The wide receiver position, we did touch on a few free agents including Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, but this largely centered around the 13th pick of the NFL Draft and the possibilities there. Brent is passionate about USC wide receiver Drake London and provided a convincing argument as to why he should be a target for the Browns.

He also discussed Chris Olave, someone I've not been enamored with as some.

Brent does provide his opinion on quarterback Baker Mayfield and where he thinks things are headed. We finish up talking about the young offensive linemen that were forced into action this season out of necessity.