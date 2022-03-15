Skip to main content

For Pete's Sake - Start of Free Agency

The NFL has entered their legal tampering period and the Cleveland Browns haven't done much yet. We talk about what they have done and what they might do going forward.

The new league year has started and the Cleveland Browns are dipping their toe in the water for free agency. Nicole Chatham and I discuss the trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper as well as the signing of defensive tackle Taven Bryan, looking at where they could go from here, some possible trades and how it impacts the NFL Draft.

Both of us like the Cooper trade. The signing of Christian Kirk by the Jacksonville Jaguars only makes that deal look better. The Browns don't feel pressured to go all in on free agents while getting a talented, starting caliber receiver. Even if he's only here for one season, it's a good swap.

Andrew Berry, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns like pick swaps. In this one, the Browns actually moved up in the sixth round while sending a fifth round pick to the Cowboys. They might be able to recoup that pick pretty easily elsewhere.

Taven Bryan is an athletic defensive tackle that hasn't done much. There's some parallels with the acquisition of Malik McDowell. Both were former high picks. McDowell in the second round, Bryan in the first. Both are athletic and are more suited to attack the passer than stop the run. Best case scenario, they are rotating in and attacking the quarterback, though McDowell didn't get that chance due to roster issues.

Given all the moves in the NFL, there are some trades we both like. Leviska Shenault of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks like he could be available and he is a favorite of Nicole's dating back to his time at the University of Colorado. Big, strong, athletic, he hasn't done much with the Jaguars but he seems like he'd fit in the Browns offense. Could do some Kareem Hunt things and perhaps some Deebo Samuel things.

I still like Tyler Lockett, but he may not be available until the Seattle Seahawks are out of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. If he goes elsewhere, the Browns might be able to acquire him, giving the Browns a pair of good wide receivers. They could still take a receiver like Garrett Wilson in the NFL Draft if he's the best option there.

I mention some players that the Browns could trade, including LB Mack Wilson (which occurred on Tuesday), CB Greedy Williams and TE Austin Hooper.

