New Podcast - Finalizing the Roster

The preseason is over and the Cleveland Browns are shaping their roster in preparation for the regular season, so Bri and I get into the moves the team has made.
This week, Bri and I wrap up the Cleveland Browns preseason and discuss the changes being made to the roster, including the notable addition of quarterback Kellen Mond. 

Bri plays it extremely humbly, trying to convince listeners she had no idea who Mond was, but you're all too smart for that, so she asks me who is he and why he's here for the sake of listeners.

Mond was the big surprise on the roster. For the most part, everything else largely went as expected, though it's not done yet. One pleasant surprise is that Jordan Kunaszyk still finds himself on the roster after signing with the team on August 12th.

Bri was devastated at the loss of defensive end Isaac Rochell and just as importantly, his wife, Allison, and her social media presence. 

Although Bri may not be ready to love again, I did tell her the inspiring story of D'Anthony Bell and his path to the NFL. 25 years old as a rookie because he attended three different colleges due to financial constraints. He didn't play in 2017 because he needed to work construction to save up money in addition to his student loans.

We discuss the struggles of Anthony Schwartz. We both just feel bad for him and hope he can figure it out, because it was tough to watch him get booed off the field in a preseason game.

Given the success of general manager Andrew Berry in the NFL Draft, the organization probably should get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to keeping a player like Schwartz despite his struggles after just one season. In the event he turns the corner, Schwartz offers the offense something that none of his potential replacements could replicate.

From there, we discuss the roster as a whole. Where they still have work to do such as with tight end as they currently only have two.

We do get into the comments attributed to Baker Mayfield this week. The comments themselves don't matter as most every player is thinking it even if they aren't saying it in what was an obvious off the record situation.

This allowed Bri to talk about why she hopes Myles Garrett has a monster game against the Carolina Panthers and Mayfield as we start turning our attention to the regular season.

