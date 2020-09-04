Browns Still Aren't Out of Clowney Sweepstakes: Here's Why

The Cleveland Browns have been attached to free agent Jadeveon Clowney for months and while there are reports that Clowney is talking to as many as three teams currently, there have been no further talks with the Browns since the renegotiated contract with Olivier Vernon this year.

Yes, the Browns could afford to sign Clowney and keep Vernon, but they really want to roll over the significant amount of cap room they have into next year. With what is likely a reduced salary cap in 2021, the Browns want to ensure they have the ability to sign players like Denzel Ward and Baker Mayfield to contract extensions while still being able to be aggressive on the trade and free agent market.