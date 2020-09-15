On a short week, which continues to be ridiculous, the Cleveland Browns will face the Cincinnati Bengals as they try to get on track securing their first win. The Browns are a decidedly more talented team than the Bengals and are favored at home, but the performance against the Baltimore Ravens was so poor that it has caused hesitation to believe they will take care of business.

Before getting into how the Browns beat the Bengals, it's critical the Browns stop beating themselves. As good as the Ravens were, the Browns made a number of their own mistakes which prevented them from staying in the game with the Ravens.