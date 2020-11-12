How the Browns Beat the Texans

The Cleveland Browns are coming off their bye week in position to make a run and qualify for the playoffs, but it starts with beating the Houston Texans.

The Texans are 2-2 in their last four, which is the best stretch of their season. They are feisty enough to get a win in Cleveland, despite the preparation and talent advantages of the Browns. The answers to how the Browns win are relatively simple, but the question of how they accomplish it may not be, particularly on defense.