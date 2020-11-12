SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

How the Browns Beat the Texans

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are coming off their bye week in position to make a run and qualify for the playoffs, but it starts with beating the Houston Texans.

The Texans are 2-2 in their last four, which is the best stretch of their season. They are feisty enough to get a win in Cleveland, despite the preparation and talent advantages of the Browns. The answers to how the Browns win are relatively simple, but the question of how they accomplish it may not be, particularly on defense.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

BrownsDigest+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Talked to Falcons About Takk McKinley, Put in Waiver Claim

The Cincinnati Bengals were awarded pass rusher Takkarist McKinley from waivers, but there is reporting that the Cleveland Browns not only put in a claim, but talked to the Atlanta Falcons about a potential deal to acquire McKinley.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Potential Breakout Players For Cleveland Browns Second Half Of 2020 Season

A look at some potential breakout candidates in the second half of the season to help the Cleveland Browns toward the playoffs.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns 2021 Mock Draft, Vol. 1

With the Cleveland Browns coming off a bye week, halfway through the season, it's a good time to start peeking ahead at what they might add in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Mid-Season Positional Review: Tight End

The Cleveland Browns are currently 5-3 and are halfway through the season. Exiting the bye week, it is perfect timing to evaluate the tight end group.

Shawn Stevenson

Texans the Opponent, But Sunday is About the Browns

Coming off of their bye week, the Houston Texans are the first opponent the Cleveland Browns will face entering the second half of the season, but this game is entirely about the Browns.

Pete Smith

Where Are The Browns Going? What Do They Need To Get There?

Coming out of the bye week, the Cleveland Browns are certainly better than in previous years, but their holes are obvious and their path to improve may involve some significant changes, particularly on defense.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Browns Sign DB Stephen Denmark, C Javon Patterson to Practice Squad, Release C Evan Brown, CB Prince Smith

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced multiple roster moves relating to their practice squad, signing Stephen Denmark and Javon Patterson, releasing Evan Brown and Prince Smith. They also moved Ryan Switzer to the injured list.

Pete Smith

Browns Designate Nick Chubb to Return From Injured Reserve

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns designated running back Nick Chubb to return from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play against the Houston Texans fresh off of the bye week.

Pete Smith

Notre Dame Showcases Position Browns Must Solve

The Cleveland Browns need to solve a position, which was showcased in Notre Dame's double overtime victory over Clemson.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Mid-Season Positional Review: Wide Receivers

The Cleveland Browns are currently 5-3 and are halfway through the season. Entering the bye week, it is perfect timing to evaluate the wide receiver group.

Shawn Stevenson