How the Browns Beat Washington

The Cleveland Browns host Washington with a number of advantages. They had 10 days to prepare while Washington is coming off a difficult road trip to Arizona only to have to turn around and play on the road again. Last but certainly not least is the fact the Browns simply have far more talent than Washington.

None of that changes how important this game is for the Browns. They have an opportunity to secure a winning record, even if it's just 2-1, for the first time since 2014 under Mike Pettine. It's also an opportunity to continue to build and improve, gaining some momentum before they face off against the more difficult parts of their schedule.