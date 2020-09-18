DE Adrian Clayborn Ruled Out With Hip Injury

The Cleveland Browns defense has been devastated by injuries just 11 days into the season and now can add pass rusher Adrian Clayborn to the list, who was ruled out of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a hip injury. It was announced as the teams were coming out after the half.

Clayborn was signed as a depth pass rusher to really upgrade the unit, but he was starting in place of Olivier Vernon, who was out of this game with an abdominal injury. The talented right end racked up two sacks in basically a quarter against the Bengals before he left the game.

Being labeled as out as opposed to questionable is never a good sign. Usually, that suggests a serious injury has occurred.

Porter Gustin has been the next man up for the Browns and Joe Jackson becomes that third rusher. Gustin had a great camp as an energy pass rusher while Jackson was acquired as the season started, claimed off of waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

Since injured reserve can only last three weeks now, if Clayborn has an injury that he could return from, they have more flexibility in terms of how they can maneuver their roster.

Clayborn is a tremendously talented pass rusher, but he also brings size, giving the Browns the ability to have a heavy group of defensive ends that can help take away the run while making sure they are up to the task of attacking the quarterback to generate pressure.