Browns Score 4 TDs In First Quarter, Finish Strong, Advancing to Divisional Round

The Cleveland Browns had nothing but challenges in their first postseason game since 2002, but refusing to use any as an excuse, they came out with a dominating start and a strong performance to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a week where the Cleveland Browns were savaged by COVID-19 issues, which took out players, coaches and limited the team to just one practice, they were able to go out and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37.

The Browns couldn't have scripted a better start to their first playoff game in almost two decades as the Steelers spotted them a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage with the rest of the first quarter only going worse from there.

In the length of time it takes to go through the B roll of the various Browns playoff nightmares, they were up 14-0 as Roethlisberger was intercepted on the following drive, setting up another quick touchdown.

The Browns caused four turnovers just in the first half and while their offensive numbers weren't incredible, they cashed in on almost all of their offensive possessions, taking a 35-10 lead to the half.

The second half, as it so often has for the Browns this season, went from a dominating lead to hanging on for dear life.

The Steelers found their footing, able to complete passes underneath the umbrella coverage the Browns were playing, driving down the field exclusively passing the ball. It was simply pitch and catch and the battered Browns secondary.

Simultaneously, the Browns offense struggled for a significant stretch and the between missed opportunities by the offense combined with some big stands by the Steelers defense, it created momentum for the Steelers and created an all too familiar feeling this season for the Browns.

The defense tried to switch up from quarters to being aggressive at points and the Steelers just went down the field faster. Finally, after the Steelers had reduced it to a two-score game, the Browns were able to answer with a scoring drive that included two big completions to Jarvis Landry followed by a screen to Nick Chubb that went 40 yards and the touchdown.

The Steelers were able to score another touchdown, but the Browns led by Mayfield were able to respond again, getting into the red zone. They had to settle for a field goal, but that would be enough to go up by two scores. Roethlisberger threw a final interception to Sione Takitaki, which sealed the victory and enabled the Browns to advance to the divisional round for the first time since 1995.

Baker Mayfield threw for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns including five passes to Jarvis Landry for 92 yards and a touchdown. Nick Chubb ran for 76 yards on 18 carries, but he chipped in 69 more yards as a receiver. Takitaki, Porter Gustin, M.J. Stewart and Sheldrirkc Redwine had interceptions on Ben Roethlisberger, who threw the ball 68 times, completing 47 of them for 501 yards and four touchdowns.

The Browns will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the divisional round. Kickoff is at 4:05pm on Sunday.