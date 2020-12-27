Circumstances Conspired Against Browns, But They Blew It Against Jets

The Cleveland Browns dealt with a significant amount out of their control, but what was within their control, including blocking, tackling and protecting the football, they failed miserably against the New York Jets.

The Cleveland Browns found out they were down a total of seven players in a 24-hour period, including six who went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which put them at a massive disadvantage even against the lowly New York Jets, but the Browns were unable to block, tackle or protect the ball, which are always the simplest ways to lose football games. The Jets were better in all three phases, enabling them to upset the Browns 23-16.

Undoubtedly, losing four receivers and being forced to play three receivers who hadn't caught a pass in 2020 proved to be a massive hurdle on the offense, but the bigger problem is their losses up front, including Jedrick Wills at left tackle and the combination of both Wyatt Teller and Chris Hubbard at right guard.

Rookie Nick Harris was downright awful and the Jets took full advantage, regardless of who was lined up in front of him, which allowed them to stifle the running game and put pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield. He's a fifth round rookie put in a tough spot and the Browns were incredibly fortunate to get the level of play they did from him in their game against the New York Giants the week previous.

Kendall Lamm was worse than he should've been given his experience and talent. He's a veteran who has plenty of games as a starter under his belt and he struggled in pass protection throughout the game.

Mayfield didn't do himself many favors, losing multiple fumbles and holding onto the ball too long. At times, he second guessed himself on passes, throwing late while on others, he was waiting for plays to open up, allowing the opponent to sack him and attack the ball, which led to a lost fumble deep in their own end of the field.

Undrafted rookie Ja'Marcus Bradley caught the first five passes of his career for 50 yards, which at times looked great, but it came on 11 targets and the lack of chemistry showed.

Kevin Stefanski, team's head coach didn't have a great game either. Some early drives were stifled and it took really until the second half for the Browns to get into any kind of rhythm, relying heavily on a screen game to create momentum.

Penalties were a massive problem as the Browns often found themselves behind the sticks. Some of this was on Mayfield as he was trying to fix so many players that he forgot the snap count for instance. Those miscues added up and the turnovers eventually proved fatal.

Defensively, the Browns were down a few linebackers, but the problems they've experienced throughout the season were once again on display. The most embarrassing aspect was a pair of miscommunications that led to wide open touchdowns for what has been an impotent Jets offense this season.

Plays the defensive line was unable to make weren't made. The Browns missed countless tackles and were unable to make enough plays. And this is in a game where they were able to create a number of stops.

Part of the reason the defense stuck out so much in this game is the offense wasn't as effective as they usually are. So much of the defensive warts get ignored or are covered up by an offense that can put up points. Without it, the defense was being counted on to deliver and it struggled.

And despite all of it, the Browns still had a chance to win the game. On the final drive, the Browns couldn't get it done for all the reasons that plagued them throughout the game including a penalty, a drop, poor blocking and another Mayfield fumble.

The roster situation was a problem, but the Browns did not perform admirably under the circumstances. If the Browns had been able to simply block, tackle and protect the ball, they win the game. They might have settled for two of the three. The Jets won all three phases and the game as a result.

Now, the Browns win against the Pittsburgh Steelers or they go home.